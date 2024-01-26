SARATOGA — Are you ready for it? On Jan. 27, the Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party will make its way to Universal Preservation Hall. The sold-out dance party, which has blazed a path across the country, celebrates Swift’s music and her historic Eras Tour.

“Imagine screaming every lyric to all the Taylor songs you love while hopping from era to era with your friends and hundreds of Swifties around you,” said Adam Dobres, chief executive officer of Dobres Management, which organized the event.

The Universal Preservation Hall is breaking new ground with its laser shows, starting with their “Midnight Mass” event in October, based on the Emmy-nominated hit Netflix show.

“The lasers are fun to see,” said Dobres.

The lasers are timed with the music to match Swift’s lyrics to the mood, atmosphere or story that she is telling in her songs. For attendees who see it multiple times throughout the run, every experience will be different for them.

“I have created three versions of my show, so if you see my show twice in a year, it’s different,” he said.

As the show has toured across the country, Dobres said he’s noticed how one song in particular encourages the audience to “just keep dancing.”

“‘22’ is DJ Swiftie’s favorite song, and the crowd loves it so much as well,” Dobres said.

Attendees at the Universal Preservation Hall are encouraged to arrive early for the Era’s Pre-Party, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to join. The pre-party will feature the iconic friendship bracelet making that is signature to the Eras Tour show, a photo booth, Taylor Swift-themed cocktails and mocktails, and more.

The already-sold-out event will feature a raffle. The Universal Preservation Hall felt it was appropriate to partner a Taylor Swift-themed event with a local charity, in keeping with the spirit of Swift’s charitable endeavors.

The raffle tickets for the Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan Gift Basket include an Eras Tour blanket, tote bag, zipper pouch, mug, friendship bracelets, a Swiftie necklace, heart-shaped sunglasses, a Swiftie keychain, and a Taylor Swift sticker pack.

The raffle proceeds will benefit the Franklin Community Center, a Saratoga-based charity that has provided basic supplies and services to Saratoga’s underserved individuals and families since 1983.

Franklin Community Center works to deliver efficient and effective services to those in need, holding tightly to their mission statement: “Send people out the door with whatever they came in looking for.” Annually, their programs and services affect more than 12,000 people in the local community.

Raffle tickets can be purchased now at givebutter.com/taytay or in person at the show. For more information about the Franklin Community Center, visit franklincommunitycenter.org. For information regarding the show, visit atuph.org.

This story was featured on page 4 of the January 24th, 2024 print edition of the Spotlight