ALBANY – The sport of pickleball continues to grow in popularity throughout New York State and in the Capital Region, so much so that a pickleball tournament made its way back Upstate to the Albany Capital Center where pickleball players from across the state participated in the three-day event.

From Friday, January 12 through Sunday, January 14, Albany Capital Center held its second annual Albany Capital Center Pickleball Classic Tournament. Pickleball players from as far as Long Island to the tri-city area, including sponsors and local businesses CDPHP and McGeary’s Irish Pub took on the competitive challenge.

According to Albany Capital Center, almost 250 participants took part in the 2024 competition, an increase in players since its debut event last year.

Event organizer of Around the Post Pickleball Scott Green knows that there are a lot of people who play pickleball in the Capital Region and recognizes the local area is a hotbed for the popular sport, the Long Island resident told TheSpot518.

This is the second time that Green brought the tournament to Albany. This year’s tournament doubled the number of participants in the tournament in one year and had even tripled their sponsorship, including contributions from Discover Albany and Pickleball Galaxy as their major contributors for this year’s tournament, Green said.

The tournament is permitted to stay at Albany Capital Center until 2027, and possibly beyond. Green is also in the process of talking with the center to have a two-week stay in Albany to have the competition be held for either two weekends at the center or even have the tournament be held on a weekend where it can be held at other indoor pickleball clubs.

The tournament is held during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and is locked into that time frame for the next three years.

“Look at everybody. They’re having fun.” Green noted as the players were in game mode. “It’s pickleball. It’s a lot of work and it’s a really long day but it’s enjoyable for us and we have a really good time.”

From Baseball to Pickleball

Green was previously in the baseball business for 20 years before switching over to pickleball. In addition to being the event organizer for the Around the Post Pickleball tournament, he is also a certified level two pickleball instructor at a facility in Long Island teaching players how to play the game.

Scott, who lives in The Hamptons, knows that there are many affluent people in town who will pay to learn the techniques and master the sport. In the past two years, Scott has taught over 800 players at the facility. The majority of the money that he makes from pickleball mainly comes from teaching.

He also finds teaching pickleball to be rewarding.

“It’s nothing more rewarding than taking somebody and nurturing them through the process of playing the right way and playing.” Green said. “It’s not just about the money, it’s very rewarding for us as teachers.”

And to those who want to learn how to play pickleball, Scott said that pickleball is fun, easy to play, and the sport has a low learning curve.

“If you want to be serious about the game, take some lessons, learn the right way, and you’ll enjoy it more. But if you have the chance to play, just go play.” he added.

At the Albany Capital Center, Green was glad to bring the tournament back to the venue.

“It’s a great spot. Renting a place like this gives the tournament legitimacy.” Green concluded. “It’s not being played outside at a park, and it’s worked out very well for us, so we hope to come back for many years.”

View more photos from the pickleball tournament here…