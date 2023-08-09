SARATOGA — Join Saratoga National Historical Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 for a night under the stars during a peak night of the Perseid Meteor Shower. The event will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 pm on the Visitor Center Lawn, during which Ranger Kristin will give a short presentation about the park’s connections to the night sky, the majesty of meteor showers, a night sky tour, and how you can help to protect this disappearing resource. After the presentation, attendees will have time to watch the night sky for meteors.

Limited space is available. Go to go.nps.gov/saratogastars and click the “Contact Us” link at the bottom of the calendar listing to register.