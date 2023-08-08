GLENMONT – Bethlehem police arrested a 19-year-old Albany man who ran after a motor-vehicle pursuit last night. He was in possession of a loaded handgun.

On Monday August 7, at approximately 5:50 p.m. officers attempted to stop a motor vehicle travelling eastbound on Corning Hill Road. The vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit continued into the city of Albany, ending on South Pearl Street. Two of the occupants ran from the vehicle while it was stopped in traffic in the area of 700 South Pearl Street.

One of the occupants was apprehended by Bethlehem police officers a short distance from the vehicle.

The suspect, Da-Ivion N. Hale, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies, and unlawful possession ammo feed, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation.