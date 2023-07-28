SARATOGA — In 1973, Secretariat blazed a path to victory, winning the illustrious title of the Triple Crown with a record that remains unrivaled. This summer, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame presents the exhibition “A Tremendous Machine: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown.”

“You have to start with the timing of this,” said Hall of Fame and Communications Director Brien Bouyea. “In 1973, Secretariat won the Triple Crown. All three of those race wins were in record time and still stand a half-century later. You only get one shot at an anniversary like this. We wanted to do this right. Everyone in the industry came together to make this special.”

“A Tremendous Machine” opened to the public on July 13. The onsite exhibition at the museum will remain on view through December 31. The curation of the exhibition began a year and a half ago, tying together elements of the traveling exhibitions into one cohesive story about the legacy of Secretariat.

The exhibition is a collaborative effort, including valuable insights and loans from the Chenery family, Claiborne Farm, where Secretariat retired, and many of the race tracks that have played a role in shaping the exhibit’s final form.

“It really is an encompassing exhibit, which makes it stand out from anything that’s ever been done on Secretariat before,” said Bouyea. “We always envisioned that the big exhibit would open here at Saratoga in the summer.”

“A Tremendous Machine” tracks Secretariat’s life from birth to the champion racehorse that became beloved in the public eye. With never-before-seen artwork, footage and trophies, curator Jessica Cloer designed the exhibit for visitors to engage with history tangibly.

“To share it with fans will be fantastic,” she said regarding the unique memorabilia. “It’s special that we get to share them with the public. People know the name Secretariat. It’s important to share information about what made Secretariat so special, and it’s important for us to embrace the story of Secretariat and engage with visitors.”

“There are so many stories that go into the exhibit,” she acknowledged. One of these stories is about the coin toss that changed the fate of Penny Chenery, Secretariat and racing for the rest of their lives.

On display is the original coin from the 2010 film “Secretariat.” In the late 1960s, Chenery entered into a unique foal-sharing arrangement; the agreement between Chenery and stable owner Ogden Phipps stipulated that the winner would receive first choice of the foals of 1969, while the loser would get first pick of those foaled in 1970.

Chenery lost the 1969 coin toss, leaving her with the rights to an unborn colt foaled in 1970. Her loss was a stroke of unexpected fortune. The colt born in 1970 was Secretariat.

“In my view, the coin toss was significant. If she won, she wouldn’t have ended up with Secretariat,” said Cloer. “It was a little bit of luck. Even though she lost, she actually won the toss in the end. I love that story. That’s why I selected that movie prop.”

“We wanted to see what pop culture items we could get involved,” said Bouyea. “Whether you’re a casual fan or someone who knows this story through and through, you’re going to find a lot of great value in the exhibit.”

Cloer noted the ‘amazing’ response the museum has received with donations for A Tremendous Machine, highlighting how fans of Secretariat are eager to get involved in the curation.

Secretariat’s connection to people is at the heart of the exhibit; the racehorse’s own heart was twice the size of an average thoroughbred.

“He had a big heart, both figuratively and physically,” said Cloer.

Once in retirement at Claiborne Farm, his dedicated fans would pay visits to him.

“People wrote letters when he lost or won races,” said Cloer. “They shared in everything that the Secretariat was going through. People have incredible stories to share, whether seeing the races, the Disney movie, or just learning about the Secretariat in general.”

“It’s a combination of that once-in-a-lifetime horse, that once-in-a-lifetime talent, and all these people that brought the story to life. It’s magical,” said Bouyea. “His legacy means a lot to us.”

“He’s an incredible horse,” she added. “His lasting impact has been profound. We’re looking forward to celebrating with fans who love Secretariat.”

This story appeared on page 1 of the July 26, 2023 print edition of the Spot