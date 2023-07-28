This August you can “cash-in” your ‘trifecta ticket’ with SERVICE SOLUTIONS!! Your ‘payout’ includes professional siding washing, deck restoration, and exterior glass cleaning!! SERVICE SOLUTIONS has been offering this ‘package’ for over 35 years to homeowners in the Capital region. Other services include roof washing, gutter flushing and protective covers, deck sealing, and concrete cleaning & sealing.

“We have probably serviced over 20K homeowners in the Capital Region, most of which are regular repeat customers. A large part of our growth has come from referrals,” says owner Don Sweet, owner of Service Solutions.

Although the company has cleaned many surfaces and items outside of the home including playsets, walkways, wood furniture, sheds, driveways, and all types of fencing, siding cleaning remains the core business. Sweet outlines three main focuses of the business: siding cleaning, gutter washing and maintenance, and deck/patio restoration and sealing.

Siding Cleaning

Service Solutions prides itself on a process that is completely safe and non-destructive to your siding, plants, and shrubs, but produces effective and efficient results. By using environmentally safe detergents, soft brushes and low-pressure washing techniques, the professional and experienced technicians of Service Solutions can give homeowners what they want…. A truly clean home! They offer various types of cleaning/restoration processes depending on your needs and type of siding. From pre-paint prep to vinyl siding cleaning to aluminum siding restoration, Service Solutions has a solution for you!

Roof and Gutter Washing & Maintenance

For homeowners who find their roofs developing black or green fungus/ mold discoloration, Service Solutions offers a chemical treatment that is completely safe for your roof and does not require walking on it or pressure washing it. Pricing varies based on many factors but on average costs run $.40 to $.60 per square foot. Discounts may apply when combined with a house wash. Gutter flushing can be added to any house wash or scheduled separately.

Service Solutions also offers the installation of filters designed to keep leaves, debris, and even mosquitos out of your gutters. Pricing ranges from $4 to $6 per lineal foot.

Deck and Concrete Cleaning & Sealing

They offer all types of cleaning/restoration for many surfaces including composite decks, wood decks, concrete walkways and patios, stamped concrete, and pavers. They also offer application of new sealers for your deck and stamped concrete and re-sanding for your pavers. You can contact them through their website, www.cleanmysiding.com where there is a link to “request a quote” page. You can also send an email to [email protected] or call them at 518-371-3207.

“Let one of our very talented and experienced technicians help make your home SHINE again. JD, Nick, Shawn, or Bob would be happy to add you to our list of satisfied customers.

This story appeared on page 6 of the July 26, 2023 print edition of Spotlight on Business