TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will host their signature “Defiance & Independence” event, a two-day battle re-enactment on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

Featuring more than 300 historical reenactors, this is the largest battle reenactment of the year at Fort Ticonderoga. The battle will highlight the 1777 siege of Ticonderoga, when the British Army attempted to capture the entire American force guarding this strategic position on Lake Champlain.

Admission to the reenactment event is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Second day admission is free. For more information on this event and to view the entire event schedule, please visit www.fortticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821.

This story appeared on page 16 of the July 19, 2023 of the print edition of the Spot 518