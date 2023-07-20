ALBANY – The 2023 Empire State Plaza Capital Concert Series has begun, and its season openers focused on reliving the music of the 1990’s.

Cracker and Spin Doctors rocked it out on the Empire State Plaza stage Wednesday, July 12 to legions of fans and spectators alike. Cracker, who has dabbled in everything from rock, Americana, to punk, continue to evolve in their sound, attitude, and musicality to this day. Spin Doctors, through their funk-rock infused sounds, beats, and catchy lyrics, continue to remain the ultimate poster child of 90s nostalgia.

For over 30 years, both Cracker and Spin Doctors continue to perform for audiences throughout the nation. In fact, this past June, Spin Doctors performed at The Taste of Syracuse festival, and several members performed in Troy for a memorial benefit event, honoring the life and musicianship of Frank Daley.

Both bands at the Empire State Plaza were entertaining, fun, and helped bring viewers back to a time when things were much simpler living in the 90s era.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

