SARATOGA SPRINGS – The performance line-up for the fifth annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Monday, March 27 at Universal Preservation Hall has been announced.

Michael Eck: From Albany, Eck will perform a song representing Wanda Fischer’s folk career. He has led many musical lives—performing songwriter; roots scholar; multi-instrumentalist working with Aimee Mann, Pete Seeger, Patti Smith, and 10,000 Maniacs; serial band member, from the punk of The Plague to the folk of Ramblin Jug Stompers and Lost Radio Rounders; nationally recognized cultural critic and guitar brand editor; concert/radio/album producer; Caffe Lena board member; publicist; painter; bouncer; roadie; and record store clerk. Eck was inducted into the Eddies Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

Arlin Greene and Scott Greene: These siblings will perform music representing their father, inductee, Smokey Greene. Both got their start playing bluegrass festivals around the Northeast with their dad. Since then, Arlin Greene has played pop, rock, and jazz music in East Africa, and folk, rock, country, and bluegrass music across the U.S. and Canada. Arlin has worked in bands with such notables as Bill Keith, Dan Tyminski, and James “D Train” Williams, and has recorded with several artists.

Margo Macero: Macero will perform twice, playing music representing Mike Campese and Felicia Collins. The vocalist/guitarist is a country and rock artist from the Glens Falls region. Active as a performing artist since age 12, Margo attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. She has performed for judges on ABC’s “American Idol” and NBC’s “The Voice”, and has worked in the film industry with James Franco, Pete Davidson, Jon Bernthal, and Timothy Whidbee.

Graham Tichy: Tichy will perform a medley of two songs–one each representing George Frayne’s and his dad, John Tichy’s career in Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airman, with band members, Mike Kelley, Don Young, and Chris Osborn. An accomplished multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and guitar instructor for over two decades, Tichy has been active with regional artists Doc Scanlon’s Rhythm Boys, the Lustre Kings, Johnny Rabb, Reggie’s Red Hot Feetwarmers, and Rocky Velvet, as well as national acts including Los Straitjackets, Commander Cody and his Lost Planet Airmen, and two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Coasters and Wanda Jackson.

The Eddies Music Hall of Fame and UPH are part of Proctors Collaborative.

— Amy Modesti