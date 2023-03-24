NIPPERTOWN — Nippertown’s “March ‘Music’ Madness” has been narrowed to just four bands, and the competition to reach the finals begins on Wednesday, March 22.

Angelina Valente will be going up against Electric Turtle in the semifinals, while Sydney Worthley will compete against The Sugar Hold. The winners of these two matches will advance to the championship round.

Last week’s voting was certainly a tense one. In the nearest competition, ERIE put forth a vigorous fight against Angelina Valente but ultimately fell short by a few votes. The match between two new entrants to the tournament, Lucid Street and Electric Turtle, concluded with Electric Turtle on top. The third contest between Sydney Worthley and the Hold On Honeys ended in a tight victory for Worthley. Finally, The Sugar Hold was successful over the jam heavyweights Annie in the Water.

In the last three years, 11 different bands have made it to the Final Four, demonstrating the strength and diversity of our scene.

The four eliminated bands each receive a $100 cash prize, and the winners will walk away with no less than $200 each. The second-place band will receive $300, and the ultimate winner will receive a grand prize of $500, as well as the opportunity to record a three-day session at White Lake Music and Bridge Road Entertainment. Additionally, they will gain the chance to perform at NipperFest 2023.

Voting for Round 5 begins Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. and closes at midnight on Saturday, March 25. Results will be announced every Wednesday in The Spot 518 newspaper and on Nippertown.com.

Everyone is encouraged to support all the artists, check out their music, and let the bands know what they think. Let’s spread the word that the Capital Region’s music scene is one of the best in the country.

We have a bunch of great sponsors for this year’s tournament: White Lake Music, Troy Music Hall, Putnam Place, The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, High Peaks Event Production, Cohoes Music Hall, Empire Live, Caffe Lena, Lark Hall, Nanola, The Linda, Guthrie/Bell Productions, New Scotland Spirits and The Hangar on the Hudson.