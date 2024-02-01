TACOs Meet

Grades 6-12: join the TACOs! Two Teen Advisory Community Outreach groups meet monthly. Give us your input on what you’d like to see at GPL regarding programs, books, and the Foundry Teen Space. Help us make GPL a favorite destination, while you earn volunteer credit! On Thurs. Feb. 1, we’re coming to the Guilderland High School library to meet at 2:30 p.m. with the Senior group. Junior TACOs (grades 6-8) will meet at GPL on Tues. Feb. 6 at 6:00 p.m. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org for either of these meetings.

Lessons from the Bard

Join us on Fri. Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m. as Marie Wiles, Superintendent of Guilderland Central School District, and Paul Grondahl, Opalka Endowed Director of the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany, will discuss Wiles’ first book, “Lessons From The Bard: What Shakespeare Can Teach Us About School District Leadership.”

A former high school English teacher, Wiles explores five of Shakespeare’s most prolific plays, mining these timeless stories for themes that can help superintendents, principals, faculty and school board members lead more effectively. Examples of such themes include understanding how adolescent brains work, managing money and resources, and leading with clarity and purpose. Grondahl will interview Wiles, followed by a Q & A session and an opportunity to purchase books. Complimentary light refreshments will be available. Please register online for this special event.

Take Your Child to the Library Day

The first Saturday of February is national “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” Bring the whole family to GPL on Sat. Feb. 3 between 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. for board game fun! While you’re here, discover all that the Library has to offer you and your family.

AARP Tax-Aide

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide preparation by trained and IRS-certified volunteers begins Mon. Feb. 5 at GPL. Appointments are required and may be scheduled by dialing (518) 313-6324 – please do not call the Library. AARP membership is not required to obtain an appointment. Intake booklets are available at the Adult Information Desk to complete prior to appointments. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Please see: https://bit.ly/GPLTaxAide2024 for further information.

Cookbook Club

Our popular Cookbook Club is back – now called Read It and Eat! Here’s how it works:

• Come to the Information Desk to peruse the featured cookbook and register in person.

• Select the recipe you’re interested in sharing. We’ll photocopy the recipe and list it with your registration to avoid duplications.

• Bring your dish to share with the rest of the club on Tues. Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening discussing cooking adventures and tasting each other’s creations!

The featured cookbook for February is Kelly Senyei’s “The Secret Ingredient.” Senyei, founder of the food website Just a Taste, adds an unexpected ingredient to each family-friendly recipe that elevates the dish to greatness.

Yoga for Beginners

Come to the Library for yoga on Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. throughout February. Instructor Sally Drake will lead us through postures, flows, breathing techniques and meditation, appropriate for all levels of experience. Please bring a yoga mat and water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes. Registration is required in advance.

Realm Explorers

Sci-Fi and fantasy novel fans: Realm Explorers is for you! This new book club meets next on Sat. Feb. 10 at 11:00 a.m. and is open to ages 16 through adult. We’re currently reading Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, “Dune.” You can

pick up a copy at the Information Desk, or borrow a digital copy from Libby or Hoopla. Bonus: join us for a special viewing of the 2021 movie adaptation of “Dune” on Sat. Feb. 24 at 1:00 p.m. Please register online for the book discussion and/or movie screening.