Swoon with author Tessa Bailey

Coming soon in our Virtual Author Talks series, New York Times bestselling author Tessa Bailey will discuss the launch of her new rom-com/sports duology about a bad boy professional athlete who falls for his biggest fan in “Fangirl Down.” Bailey’s talk will take place Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. Visit libraryc.org/ to sign up.

In “Fangirl Down,” Wells Whitaker was once golf’s hottest rising star, but lately, all he has to show for his “promising” career is a killer hangover, a collection of broken clubs, and one remaining supporter – Josephine Doyle. Josephine believed in the gorgeous, grumpy golfer, even when he didn’t believe in himself. Yet after he throws in the towel, she begins to wonder if her faith was misplaced. Then a determined Wells shows up at her door with a wild proposal: be his new caddy, help him turn his game around, and split the prize money. Before long, they’re inseparable, Wells starts winning again, and Josephine is surprised to find a sweet, thoughtful guy underneath his gruff, growly exterior.

Dubbed the “Michelangelo of dirty talk” by Entertainment Weekly, Bailey writes with spice and spirit. Find out her secret to writing happily ever after.

Get to know some of your favorite authors and enjoy Q&A opportunities with bestsellers through other virtual author talks through the Library Speakers Consortium. Recordings of past author events are also available. Visit libraryc.org/ for more information and to sign up for Bailey’s talk.

Paws to Read

Learning to read, especially out loud, can be scary. A friendly face, particularly one with a wagging tail, can help ease reading jitters and build confidence. Our Paws to Read pups will listen calmly and quietly, as children in grades K-5 practice their reading skills.

Our next Paws to Read drop-in session will be held Monday, Feb. 12, from 4-5 p.m. in the Story Room. Visit our calendar at Bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to search for additional dates and times.

Registration is not required. Each child will have a chance to read a book of their choice. Bring a favorite or pick one from the library shelves.

Make it a museum day

Chilly days are made for museums, and we’ve got your ticket!

Check out our huge collection of individual and family passes to dozens of regional museums, including Albany Institute of History and Art, the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, MASS MoCA, Hildene, Olana State Historic Site, and more.

Museum passes may be borrowed for three days and are available first-come, first-served; there are no requests or renewals. Please be sure to check museum websites for hours and current exhibit information, as well as any other requirements. Some museums may ask you to show your library card with your pass when you arrive. Visit www.bethpl.org/friends-of- to see what’s available.

Our museum passes are generously supported by the Friends of Bethlehem Library.

Read to celebrate Black history

Join us in celebrating Black History Month with a special reading challenge that celebrates Black voices in America. Stop by the Information Desk to pick up a game card starting February 1 and complete any five activities by March 1 to win a prize!

This story was featured on page 15 of the January 31st , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight