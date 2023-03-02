Mornings are more fun with storytime, as we read books, sing songs and get moving together! Caregivers must stay with their child(ren) the entire time. Please choose only one storytime per week:

Toddlers (18-36 months)—Tuesdays @ 10:30 am

Families (birth-5 years old)—Wednesdays @ 10:30 am

Preschoolers (3-5 years old)—Thursdays @ 10:30 am

Teen Advisory

TACO Meeting

Teens in grades 9-12: join the TACOs! Earn volunteer credit by participating in our new Teen Advisory Community Outreach (TACO) group. Give us your input on programs, books, and the Foundry Teen Space, and help us make GPL your favorite place to hang out! Sign up on the Events calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org for our next meeting on Thurs. March 2, at 6:30 p.m.

New Calendar Software

Following many months of careful consideration and configuration, GPL is poised to unveil our new calendar software, Library Calendar, at the beginning of March. This new system, which will replace Evanced, provides a more intuitive interface for searching and registering for programs. It also allows for meeting or study room reservations online, in accordance with our policies. We think you’ll be pleased with this user-friendly upgrade! Details may be found at: librarymarket.com/library-calendar.

Drop-In Tech Help

National Honor Society students from Guilderland Central School District offer tech help to patrons every Thursday, 4-6 p.m. (except days Guilderland High School is closed or has early dismissal). The teens can help with smartphone applications, downloading books to devices, email set-up, internet searches on computers and personal devices, and more.

Genealogy Assistance

Professional Genealogist Lisa Dougherty offers 1:1 family history consultations at the Library, happening next on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 to 8 p.m. — Luanne Nicholson