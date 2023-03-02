DELMAR — Each year the Board of Education election takes place on the date of the budget vote, the third Tuesday of May. This year, on May 16, voters in the Bethlehem Central School District will elect three members of the Board of Education. Members of the Board of Education are elected by the voters of the district to establish policy and direct the administration of schools in the district.

Board members serve volunteer, three-year terms. They receive no salary or other compensation. Those elected this year will each serve terms beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026. Individuals are eligible for election to the Board if they are qualified voters of the district (district resident, U.S. citizen, 18 and older) and can read and write. New York State Education Law does not limit the number of terms of office a member may serve.

The number of signatures needed on a nominating petition changes from year to year. Petitions require a minimum of 25 signatures or 2 percent of the number of voters who voted in the previous annual election, whichever is greater. There were 4,714 votes cast in the 2022 Budget Vote & Board Member Election; therefore, the 2023 petition must have a minimum of 94 qualified voters’ signatures.

Petitions are available from the District Clerk, Brittany Barrett. To obtain a petition, please call 518-439-7098 or email [email protected] Completed petitions must be received by the District Clerk by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17.