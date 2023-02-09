In honor of Black History Month, Art Educator Janet Cohen Mandel is leading a special two-part virtual program, entitled “Art by African Americans: from the Great Migration to Black Lives Matter.” Between the two world wars, millions of African Americans set out on an odyssey known as the Great Migration. During the course of this journey, they created a new identity that would alter the landscape of modern art.

Part One, on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m., will explore the Harlem Renaissance through the Civil Rights Movement. Part Two, on Monday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m., will continue the saga from the age of Black Power protests of the ‘60s through the present day. Join us as we celebrate the rich contributions these pioneers made to American culture, and which continue to astonish art lovers today. Please register on guilderlandlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

AARP Tax-Aide

AARP Tax-Aide preparation by trained and IRS-certified volunteers is offered at GPL this season. Call 2-1-1 (the United Way’s call center) to inquire about

available tax appointments – please do not call the Library. Phone lines may be busy; please be patient. Tax preparation appointments are scheduled on Mondays (except Presidents Day 2/20) and Saturdays through April 15. You must have an appointment; no walk-ins.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Please see https://bit.ly/GPLTaxAide for more information and resources.

Teen Tech Help Desk

Drop in anytime on Thursday, Feb. 9 or 16, 4 to 6 p.m., for tech help from Guilderland Central School District National Honor Society students. The teens can help with smartphone applications, downloading books to devices, email set-up, internet searches, and more. Teen Tech Help Desk occurs every Thursday, except during school breaks.

— Luanne Nicholson