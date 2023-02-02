The first Saturday of February is officially “Take Your Child to the Library Day” (though we think every day fits this category!)

We’re marking the occasion on Sat. Feb. 4 at 2:00 p.m. by showing the 1994 family film “The Pagemaster,” featuring Macaulay Culkin and Christopher Lloyd. Both live action and animated is incorporated in this fantasy story. A young boy (Culkin) is transported into the world’s most notable novels as he tries to navigate through the enchanted library. Rated G; no registration required.

Teen Tech Help Desk

Drop in anytime on Thurs. Feb. 2, 9 or 16, 4:00-6:00 p.m., for tech help from Guilderland Central School District National Honor Society students. The teens can help with smartphone applications, downloading books to devices, email set-up, internet searches, and more.

Teen Advisory Groups

Teens: earn volunteer credit by participating in our new Advisory Groups. Give us your input on programs, books, and the Foundry Teen Space. We’ll have after-dinner treats for you. Teen Advisory Group for grades 9-12 is scheduled for Thurs. Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. For grades 6-8, we’ll meet during winter break on Thurs. Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org, indicating any food allergies in the Notes field.

Info Surge! Groundhog Day

Grab a bag of popcorn and watch the perennial comedy favorite “Groundhog Day” with us on Thurs. Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell star, along with Punxsutawney Phil, of course! Along with the scenes and dialogue, we’ve surged this movie with fun factoids. Join us for a fun night! Rated PG; adult themes. No registration required.

Movie Night

We’re screening the 2022 romantic comedy “Bros” on Mon. Feb. 6 at 6 pm on the big screen in our Helderberg Room. The plot involves two men in Manhattan who avoid commitment, but are drawn to each other. No registration required.

Genealogy Assistance

Professional Genealogist Lisa Dougherty offers 1:1 family history consultations on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at GPL. The next drop-in session is planned for Wed. Feb. 8, 6:00-8:00 p.m; no need to make an appointment. For more general information, visit Lisa’s website: http://www.upstatenygenealogy.com.

— Luanne Nicholson