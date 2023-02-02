Fiber Arts Meetup

Do you love fiber arts? Knitting, crocheting, weaving, or anything with yarn? Come hang out with fellow fiber art crafters on Saturday, Feb.4, at 11 am and meet new people and work on your own projects.

Wednesday Movie

Join us for our Wednesday Movie feature as we present Respect on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 2 0.m.

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career — from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international superstardom — it’s the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

Feel free to bring a friend, a comfortable chair, and a snack! Register today to reserve your spot.

DIY Snacks

Join us for Pizza and S’mores, our take on National Pizza Day, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.

The actual day is February 9th, but that’s not stopping us. Come try some new, less traditional pizza snacks. And since we’ve still got plenty of winter ahead of us, we’ve got Snowman S’mores to keep us warm. Registration is required – sign up today!

Lunchtime Books

Join us as we discuss William Finnegan’s “Barbarian Days” as part of our Lunchtime Books event on Thursday, Feb. 16 at noon.

— Carol Melewski