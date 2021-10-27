<p class="p2"><b>GUILDERLAND<\/b> \u2014 Dr. Demian Singleton, a longtime Guilderland Central School District teacher, administrator and colleague, died on Monday, Oct. 18.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">School administrators shared the news with the district the following day on Tuesday, Oct. 19.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cWe are profoundly saddened by the passing of Dr. Singleton,\u201d said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marie Wiles. \u201cNot just a colleague, but a friend as well, Demian touched every corner of GCSD. His vision, commitment, and unparalleled work ethic has helped shape Guilderland into the institution it is today. Demian made a real difference, which is something we all aspire to do. He will be greatly missed.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">Singleton had a long and outstanding career at the Guilderland. He joined the district in 1996 as a seventh grade science teacher at Farnsworth Middle School, later becoming an Instructional Administrator for Math, Science and Technology, and then Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cIn difficult times like these, we wish to support our students, faculty and staff,\u201d the district shared in an online statement. \u201cOur counselors, school psychologists and social workers are available in each of our buildings to provide support to anyone who might need assistance.\u201d<\/p>