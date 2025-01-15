Aggressive road restoration and water infrastructure Upgrades set to continue in 2025

COLONIE—As Town Supervisor Peter Crummey prepares to present his State of the Town address at the Century House on Friday, Jan. 17, there are a few talking points we anticipate he will share with residents as he both recaps last year’s accolades and trumpets what is to come for 2025.

The former Colonie Town Justice has consistently supported the town’s police and emergency response teams throughout his administration. He stood by Colonie Police Chief James ‘Jay’ Gerace during several highly publicized crime incidents last year, including an organized gun theft and an assault involving multiple assailants wielding baseball bats in front of a sporting goods store.

The Colonie Emergency Medical Services Department has a longstanding reputation for excellence, having previously received the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians’ National Paramedic Service of the Year Award in 1999 and the New York State “EMS Agency of the Year” award in 2010.

Complementing EMS efforts, the town’s firefighting services operate through a combination of volunteer fire departments and a paid fire brigade. This collaborative model ensures comprehensive fire protection and rapid emergency response across Colonie.

It’s anticipated that Crummey will complement their work as the new year unravels.

Infrastructure improvements remain a central focus, with 2025 marking the continuation of the town’s most aggressive road restoration program to date. Now in its third year, the program aims to rehabilitate over 20 miles of roadway across 102 town roads.

In addition to town-led projects, collaborative efforts with Albany County and the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) have advanced major infrastructure initiatives. These include the Watervliet Shaker Road improvements, the Central Avenue West Corridor Study, and future resurfacing and rehabilitation projects on State Route 5 and State Route 7, scheduled through 2028.

Further strengthening the town’s infrastructure, work continues on a new, state-of-the-art 2-million-gallon water tank, anticipated to come online in 2025. This project complements previous upgrades to the town’s water system, including the rehabilitation of the Miller Road and Osborne Road water tanks and critical pump stations such as the River Road Pump Station and the Mohawk View High Lift Pump Station, which manages 60% of the town’s water supply.

In parks and recreation, Colonie remains committed to expanding both active and passive recreational resources in alignment with its Comprehensive Plan. Notably, The Crossings Park continues to serve as a vibrant community hub with extensive bike and running paths, playgrounds, and year-round events.

Crummey is also expected to announce the implementation of a more sophisticated public notification system in 2025. Building upon the existing “Stay Connected” service, the upgraded system will expand beyond email notifications to include text messaging and hard-line communications, ensuring that all residents receive timely and important information through their preferred channels.

In alignment with environmental sustainability goals, Colonie installed its first town-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the William K. Sanford Town Library in August 2024. The station features four Level 2 chargers, funded through grants from the National Grid and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Operated by Schenectady-based company Lynkwell, the charging hub supports the town’s pursuit of Silver Certification in the state’s Climate Smart Communities program and complements other green initiatives, such as LED streetlight upgrades and the integration of electric vehicles into the municipal fleet.

Crummey’s upcoming address is expected to underscore these achievements while charting a course for continued progress in public safety, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and community engagement throughout 2025.