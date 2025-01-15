Recommended reading

Ready to start the new year with some new reading recommendations? You can pick up a copy of the first issue of the Bethlehem Reader at the Information Desk. Our new reader’s advisory publication, written by Bethlehem librarians, just might introduce you to your next favorite thing.

Work at the library

Do you just love being at the library? Maybe you’d like to work here! We are currently seeking to fill a part-time library clerk position. Duties include working at the Circulation Desk, providing direct public service, and processing and handling library materials. The position is classified as non-competitive and does not require an exam. Visit bethpl.org and click on the “About Us” menu for more details.

In love with love

Romance lovers, here’s something for you to swoon over! We now have more than 1,000 romance titles that you can borrow from Libby with no wait. This collection features favorite authors Susan Mallery, Jill Shalvis, Ella Quinn, Mary Jo Putney and many more. Visit bit.ly/428vOJB to see what’s available.

Open for MLK Day

The library will be open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., we will be hosting a screening of “Selma,” a chronicle of King’s campaign to secure equal voting rights in 1965, at 6:30 p.m.

Teen time

D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read) is a time for teens to take a break, breathe, and relax during the busy mid-term exam season. Drop by the library Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 2-3:30 p.m., and we’ll have cushions out, some relaxing music, and – most importantly – a relaxing environment for teens to just read. For grades 9-12.

Recipe swap

Come to our next recipe swap Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

and be prepared to share your favorite recipes, and add a few to your own collection. This month, we’ll be sharing our favorite recipes for baking with little to no added sugar. Sign up online at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Speak up

with Pronunciator

Gearing up for some international travel this summer? The library can help you speak the language. While there are a lot of language-learning programs out there, Pronunciator, an online language resource available to Bethlehem cardholders, takes a personalized approach to make learning work for you. Just select the language and topics you love, the skills you want to build, and how much you want to study each day, and Pronunciator will build a personalized course just for you — in a matter of seconds. You can choose from over 160 languages to learn, including American Sign Language.

Bethlehem cardholders can access Prononunciator on the library’s Research page at webapps.