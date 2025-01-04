COLONIE – Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) is pleased to announce the appointment of James M. Dawsey, Dr. Kristine D. Duffy, Philip Morris and Daniel J. White to the Arrow Financial Corporation Board of Directors, effective November 5, 2024.

James M. Dawsey, President of MLB Construction Services, LLC, will bring financial and operational expertise to the Arrow board, drawing from more than 45 years of experience in construction management and operations oversight. He has extensive expertise in reviewing financial statements, cost control and profit-and-loss oversight for his five companies. His proven ability to ensure financial strength and operational efficiency will provide valuable insight to the board. He currently serves on the board of directors of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, Upstate Agency, LLC, Local Union 157 and the Eastern Contractors Association.

Dr. Kristine D. Duffy, President of SUNY Adirondack, has more than 35 years of New York state higher education experience and brings progressively responsible administrative and leadership roles to the board. Her expertise in personnel, strategic planning, capital fundraising and board governance will be instrumental in guiding the company’s future. Duffy is involved with the community through several board positions, currently serving on the Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, Upstate Agency, LLC and Warren County Economic Development Corporation board of directors.

Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, brings extensive expertise in cultural facilities and development to the board, with nearly 50 years of experience renovating more than 20 buildings for cultural purposes and raising more than $200 million to support these projects. His proven success in fundraising, strategic planning and stakeholder collaboration will provide valuable insights into managing complex projects and fostering community engagement. Active in the community, Morris currently serves on the board of directors of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, Upstate Agency, LLC and the Capital Region Economic Development Council.

Daniel J. White, a Certified Public Accountant, brings a wealth of experience to the board, having served as the former Office Managing Partner for KPMG LLP’s Albany and Upstate offices. With a 37-year career specializing in community bank auditing and accounting, White’s expertise will be invaluable to the board. White most recently served on the boards of Proctors Theater and the Capital District Center for Economic Growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim, Kris, Philip and Dan to the Arrow Financial Corporation Board of Directors,” said David S. DeMarco, President and CEO of Arrow Financial Corporation. “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will greatly enhance our board’s capabilities. We are confident their leadership and insights will help guide our organization as we continue to grow, innovate and serve our community with excellence.”