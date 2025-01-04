Driver and passenger arrested

LATHAM – A 41-year-old Troy woman was stopped on Wednesday, Dec. 18, for not having adequate taillights, but that was just the beginning.

According to reports, Tiffany Cannistraci was near the intersection of Sparrowbush and Loudon Roads at 1:43 a.m. when officers observed signs of impairment. She was arrested for DWAI-Drugs, a misdemeanor.

During the investigation, officers discovered a quantity of methamphetamine. Cannistraci was charged with criminal possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, both felonies, as well as criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

A passenger in the car, Justin Smith, 43, of the same address in Troy, was also charged with criminal possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, both felonies, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Both were sent to Albany County Jail as pre-arraignment detainees.

After arraignment by Judge Norman Massry the next morning, Smith was released under the supervision of probation, and Cannistraci was sent to Albany County Jail after bail was set.

Fail to Report and Warrant

COLONIE – A Schenectady man faces a felony charge after failing to notify police of an address change and another for a parole warrant. He was arrested by Colonie police on Monday, Dec. 16, at his parole office.

Marlon Conley, 36, a registered level 2 sex offender, is required to notify authorities of any change of address.

He was charged with failing to report as a sex offender, a felony, and processed on the parole warrant. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

Domestic Charges

COLONIE – A Niskayuna woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to face charges related to a domestic incident on Friday, Dec. 13.

According to reports, Alvia Maldonado, 58, was charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, as well as disobeying a court mandate, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a violation.

Although aggravated family offense is a felony charge, it is not bail eligible. Maldonado was released on an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Cocaine Possession

COLONIE – NY State Parole contacted Colonie police on Wednesday, Dec. 18, after they found a parolee with narcotics at the Best Value Inn on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Brandin Brown, 35, who lived at the hotel, was arrested by Colonie police after the substance was tested and confirmed as cocaine, weighing 550 milligrams.

Brown was processed and sent to Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Criminal Contempt again

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Budget Inn on Central Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and took Billy Jo Pettis into custody again for violating an order of protection.

According to reports, Pettis was in the presence of and assaulted a protected party on Dec. 5. He was charged with aggravated criminal contempt in the first degree, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail. Pettis has been arrested at least seven times for criminal contempt in the past 18 months.

Burglary at Macy’s

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, for a larceny at the store.

According to reports, loss prevention employees had Frank Koehler, 69, of Albany, in custody for an alleged larceny. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant arrests this week

Samantha Martins, 32, of Guilderland, was brought by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, Dec. 18 to meet police for three outstanding warrants and a bail jumping charge. She failed to show up for court in December.

Karina Cotto, 27, of Schenectady, was picked up from the Schenectady County jail Wednesday, Dec. 18 on a warrant for not showing up for court in August. She was arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.

Matthew August, 36, of Greenfield Center, was the subject of a call for service at the Albany Airport Inn on Wednesday, Dec. 18 and found to be wanted in Albany for not showing up for court there. He was processed and transported to meet officers from that department.

Dennis Decenzo, 32, of Albany, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 18 while police were investigating another incident because he was wanted by Guilderland police. He was turned over to officers from that department at the scene.

David Hassler, 29, who is homeless, contacted 911 to check if he had any outstanding warrants on Thursday, December 19. Hassler had two outstanding warrants from Guilderland for a November 14 incident. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Justin Santiago, 23, of Watervliet, was taken into custody at the Albany Airport Inn on Thursday, December 19 after police responded to the hotel for a trouble with a customer call. Santiago was found to have an active arrest warrant from Watervliet. He was processed and transported to meet officers from that department.

Jesse Kacensky, 43, of Latham, was involved in a check a subject call at the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road on Saturday, December 21 and found to be wanted for not showing up for court. Kacensky was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Tyron Cordero, 39, of Schenectady, had several active warrants on Sunday, December 22, including one for not showing up for Colonie Town Court in August. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.