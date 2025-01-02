K-9 Charlie is named in honor of officer Charlie Rockwell

This one‐year‐old German Shephard, hailing from Hungary, is named in honor of a remarkable man, retired Colonie Police Officer Charlie Rockwell.

“Charlie served with distinction for over three decades, patrolling our streets with courage and compassion. He was a respected officer, a dedicated mentor, and a true hero who we tragically lost in 2021,” The department said in a statement.

They are proud to honor Charlie Rockwell’s legacy and spirit of service with K‐9 Charlie. K‐9 Charlie will be the 14th K‐9 to join the Colonie Police Department and the first trained in explosive detection in Colonie police history.

K‐9 Charlie was sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Town Board meeting under the guidance of his handler, Colonie Officer Billy Purtell.