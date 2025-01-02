DELMAR – Peter John Applebee, 78, passed away suddenly at his residence in Delmar on December 27, 2024.

A stalwart of the Bethlehem community, Peter was former owner of Applebee Funeral Home and was the third generation of his family to own the landmark business at the Four Corners in Delmar. Peter was a lifelong resident of Delmar and earned a degree in mortuary science from the Simmons Institute of Funeral Service in Syracuse. Peter was honorably discharged from the United States Army after serving from 1968 to 1972. He was a life member of the Delmar Fire Department and was active for over 35 years serving as the department treasurer, a fire department lieutenant, and a member of the fire police. He was well known for generosity and support of various community activities including local churches and youth sports.

Peter was a true blue fan of the Yankees and Giants, an avid golfer, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of classic cars. He loved all things sailing and traveled a number of times to the Caribbean to participate as a crew member in the St. Maarten Regatta. He also enjoyed international travel highlighted by numerous trips to Italy.

Peter was predeceased by his parents Paul and Jacoba Applebee. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Nancy Applebee; their sons, Peter Scott Applebee (Krista) of Delmar and Brian Applebee (Jennifer) of Scotch Plains, New Jersey. He was the proud grandfather of Caitlin, Paige, and Claire Applebee. He is also survived by his brother Paul Applebee of Port Charlotte, Florida, his half-sister Joyce Murphy of Albany, and several beloved nephews and nieces.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday evening, January 3rd, from 4 – 7 p.m., at the Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Avenue Delmar, New York 12054. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter’s memory may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle School at https://www.stthomas-school.org/fund.

