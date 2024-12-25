COLONIE—Throughout November and December, South Colonie Central School District schools have undertaken initiatives to support families in need through food, clothing, and winter essential drives. Each school in the district contributed in unique ways, from “hat and mitten trees” displayed in lobbies to canned food and winter coat collections.

The donations will benefit local organizations, including the Ronald McDonald House and the Regional Food Bank, while some items will remain within the schools to assist students directly.

“The efforts of our students, staff, and families during this season of giving highlight the strong connections within our district and community,” said Superintendent Dr. David Perry. “It’s truly inspiring to witness how we consistently unite to support one another and extend our impact to the broader community, making a meaningful difference.”

The district’s annual holiday drives aim to address immediate needs while teaching students the importance of empathy, responsibility, and collective action. By participating, students gain an understanding of their role in building a supportive and connected community.