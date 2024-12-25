RAVENA — The Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District announced Wednesday that Superintendent Dr. Brian Bailey’s contract will conclude at the end of the current school year, marking the end of his tenure with the district.

The RCS Board of Education has confirmed it will soon begin the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Bailey has served in the district since 2010, initially joining as the high school principal before moving into district-level roles, including assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. In 2017, he was appointed superintendent following a unanimous vote by the board.

During his time as superintendent, Bailey has been recognized for his steady leadership and dedication to the RCS community. The district highlighted his efforts to navigate challenges and his impact on students, staff, and the wider community.

“Dr. Bailey has been a stabilizing force for the District during uncertain times, and his leadership has made a lasting impact,” the district said in a statement. “We are grateful for his commitment to our students, staff, and community, and we wish him the very best in whatever adventures await him next.”

The Board of Education outlined plans to conduct a thorough and transparent search process for the next superintendent, emphasizing the importance of community input during the transition. Officials noted the goal is to ensure a seamless leadership change.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the upcoming search process and express their gratitude for Bailey’s contributions to the district.

Bailey’s departure concludes over a decade of service to RCS, during which he played key roles in shaping the district’s educational programs and supporting its students and staff.