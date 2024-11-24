Bison fall in 2OT to Fairport after beating

MIDDLETOWN—The Shaker boys soccer team took Fairport to two overtimes on Sunday, Nov. 17 in the Class AAA State soccer finals as the two top-ranked teams battled for the title.

The Bison (16-3-1) fell to top-ranked and undefeated Fairport(15-0-4) with 11:31 remaining.

Shaker came into the weekend hot, with a fresh sectional championship last weekend and a 2-1 comeback win against Scarsdale from Section 1 the day before. The Bison have won three straight sectional titles, but this was its first State final.

Junior Patrick Gauna netted a rebound from a shot by Owen Brant to put Shaker on the board with 20:10 left in the first half. Fairport tied the game with 2:11 left in the half with a score by Ryan Mathis.

It was scoreless until the second overtime. At the end of the second overtime, the teams would have been named Co-State Champions.

Shaker beats Scarsdale to reach finals

The Bison and Scarsdale had chances in the first half, but neither converted. With 12:30 to go in the second half, Leo Khang found the back of the net for Scarsdale.

Shaker came storming back with Spencer Subik beating the Scarsdale goaltender.

With just 3:53 left in the game, Brant connected with Subik to Ice the win.