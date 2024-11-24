SCHENECTADY—The Capital Region Chamber will host its annual Economic Outlook Breakfast featuring Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, head of Goldman Sachs’ Investment Strategy Group and chief investment officer of Wealth Management at the Events Center at Rivers Casino & Resort starting at 7:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 4,

Mossavar-Rahmani, who joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 as a partner, will share insights on the economic and financial landscape for 2025. The event will offer attendees an analysis of critical trends shaping global and U.S. markets.

The event will begin with check-in and networking at 7:45 a.m., followed by breakfast service at 8:00 a.m., with Mossavar-Rahmani’s address commencing at 8:15 a.m.

Tickets are available through the Capital Region Chamber’s website.