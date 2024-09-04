South Colonie Super hopes it can be fixed by Halloween

COLONIE—The South Colonie Central School District’s Board of Education is working to assess and repair the damage sustained by the Saddlewood Elementary School playground after a motorist collided with the playset on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

During the board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13, trustees stressed their commitment to restoring the playground as quickly as possible.

Superintendent Dr. David Perry said approximately 70% of the newly installed equipment was damaged in the accident. The district has since cordoned off the entire area, rendering it temporarily unusable.

Efforts are underway in collaboration with insurance companies and playground equipment providers, intending to reopen the playground by Halloween.

In the interim, Dr. Perry said students will have access to Charlie’s Playground, ensuring they have a safe place to play while repairs are completed.

Super updates on Capital Project progress

Superintendent Dr. David Perry provided a detailed update on the district’s ongoing Capital Project, highlighting significant renovations across several schools.

The high school’s 290s wing is undergoing extensive classroom renovations, while the installation of a new turf field and track resurfacing is nearly complete.

However, delays in HVAC installation and the construction of the press box have pushed some projects into the fall. Despite these challenges, Dr. Perry reassured the board that classrooms would be functional by the start of the school year, with ongoing improvements expected to enhance the district’s facilities in the coming months.

Shaker Bus Loop work is on-time

The South Colonie Central School District announced that the new bus loop at Shaker Road Elementary School is on schedule to be completed by the first day of school.

This project is part of the district’s broader Capital Project aimed at improving transportation infrastructure and ensuring student safety. The district anticipates that the new bus loop will alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the overall safety of student drop-offs and pick-ups.

Free School Meals returns 2024-25

The South Colonie Central School District will once again provide free school meals to all students during the 2024-2025 school year.

This program will cover both breakfast and lunch, ensuring that all students have access to nutritious meals throughout the school day. The district emphasized that while full meals are free, a la carte items and second servings will incur additional costs.

This initiative is part of the district’s ongoing efforts to support student well-being and academic success.

Safety plans amid COVID-19 and Flu Season

The district’s safety plans, including protocols for COVID-19 and influenza, are currently under review as the new school year approaches.

Superintendent Dr. Perry confirmed that these health protocols are now integrated into the district’s overall safety plan, with an emphasis on keeping sick students and staff at home. A full report on the district’s safety measures is expected at the next board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

McCarthy named Associate Principal at Colonie High

The Board of Education approved the appointment of Tess McCarthy as an associate principal at Colonie Central High School.

McCarthy, who was previously a music teacher in the district, will now oversee the World Languages, Library, and Special Education departments. She will also manage the 10th-grade class, following students she previously worked with as freshmen.

McCarthy’s appointment is part of the district’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team and support student success.

District moves forward with snow scraper system purchase

The South Colonie Central School District Board of Education authorized the purchase of a sole-source snow scraper system designed to improve the safety and efficiency of snow removal from school buses.

The new system, to be installed at the district’s bus garage, will allow buses to be cleared of snow without requiring staff to climb ladders in hazardous conditions. This investment is expected to streamline operations and reduce the risk of injuries during winter months.