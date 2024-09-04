COLONIE– On August 27, the town of Colonie unveiled its sponsored electric vehicle charging station at the William K. Sanford Town Library. Installing the EV charging stations at the library is aligned with the Town Supervisor’s commitment to be a Climate Smart Community (CSC). “People want to live, work, and play in the Town of Colonie,” Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said, “it’s important that we’re maintaining our environment by implementing various initiatives in support of our Town.”

The Town has been taking steps to be more environmentally conscious, including restoring its public parks, switching from sodium vapor street lamps to more energy-efficient LED lamps, and adding an electric vehicle to its fleet.

In April 2023, the Town was designated as a Bronze Certified Climate Smart Community by the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority, but the Town has no plans of stopping there. “Our goal is a Silver Certification, of which there are currently only 14 in the state,” Crummey said.