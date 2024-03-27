COLONIE – Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, announced the launch of an online citizens’ portal to access the Town of Colonie’s Park System went live on Friday, March 22. Citizens of the town will need an online Parks Portal account to access all the activities and services that the Town of Colonie Parks and Recreation department has to offer, including, enrolling in activities, reserving rental spaces and athletic fields and obtaining pool passes.

In addition, another fabulous feature with this upgrade is the key fob system for Town residents. This key fob will be used as a gate pass for parking access and a pool pass as well as utilizing it to make purchases at the pool concession stands when a credit card is linked to the account. This advanced program will make all financial transactions cashless henceforth in our Park System.

“This advancement for our Town Parks will provide a more efficient and convenient gateway for our residents to more readily access all that our parks have to offer as well as streamline operations within our parks system,” Crummey said.

Crummey also noted that the town maintains more than 1100 acres of land for recreation including 13 pocket parks, sports complexes and our largest parks which include The Crossings, the Colonie Mohawk River Park and Pool Complex and our 36 hole golf course.

A Parks Portal account can be created online or one will be generated for you when people visit us in-person at our main Parks office at the Colonie Mohawk River Park. Once proof of residency is provided, citizens will be able to enjoy the discounted rates for all Town facilities and, free entry at the Colonie Mohawk River Park. For more information and to register, please visit: colonie.org/departments/parksandrec/