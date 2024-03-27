Decision to allow eighth-graders to enroll for September is second about-face in two weeks

DELMAR – On March 19, Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe announced to Lab School families she reversed course and will allow eighth-graders to enroll in Lab School for the 2024-25 school year if at least 20 students register. Monroe attributed the turnabout to her learning “data collected by current Lab School staff members relative to the lottery and application process since 2017 was found to be inconsistent” with data she presented to the school board at its March 11 meeting.

At the March 20 board meeting, Monroe said she was providing “an update of a change from our last meeting.” She reiterated that on Monday she became aware of inconsistencies between data collected by current staff members since 2017 and the data she presented at the March 11 meeting on eighth grade application numbers.

“Because the data was used in part to support the district’s recommendation to pause new enrollment, I believe it is only fair to allow the enrollment process to move forward,” Monroe said. She added eighth-graders’ Lab School enrollment interest will be surveyed in the coming weeks.

Monroe appeared to be referring to information submitted on March 16 to the board by a parent. Spotlight has a copy of the information submitted to the board from the parent, who requested we not use his name.

He said he obtained information contradicting the chart the superintendent presented concerning eighth grade Lab School application numbers. Specifically, he questioned the presentation concerning classes 2021-2025 that was highlighted in pink because of allegedly missing data for eighth grade applicant numbers. He said Monroe had filled in the chart with the number “30” in those data fields, claiming that no more than 30 eighth grade students had applied to Lab School in each of those years.

That parent said Monroe had attributed the missing information to Lab School teachers not tracking it during those school years. However, the parent stated he obtained that data from a Lab School teacher who he understood “kept such information.”

That information reported numbers exceeding 30 student applicants for all classes except three since 2007-08. Classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively had 33, 68 and 51 applicants. Only the classes of 2026, 2023 and 2021 fell below the 30 mark.

The parent also said that for years preceding the 2021 class, the numbers provided to him matched the superintendent’s and showed annual applications ranging from 52-101 students. The parent also provided a February 2021 email stating that interest for the 2025 class 2025 was so high a lottery had to be held.

“There was a discrepancy, and I wanted to point it out because the superintendent used the information, and it played a considerable role in the board’s decision not to pass the resolution [allowing eighth grade enrollment],” the parent said.

Parent Lezah McCarthy said, “ I feel a sense of justice now as the Lab School enrollment continues.” However, after attending recent board meetings, she has “developed a deep distrust of Jody Monroe. I feel her blatant misuse/misrepresentation of data is a violation of trust. I am concerned moving forward and hope the board of education members strive for accountability and equality.”

Monroe’s about face only added to the mystery surrounding so-called confidential information referenced for the first time at the March 11 meeting as a basis to pause Lab School eighth grade enrollment. Board president Holly Dellenbaugh had said there is information “that cannot be shared publicly because it is confidential.” Other board members also cited this confidential information to cancel eighth grade September Lab School enrollment.

The Spotlight asked the district why the previously relied upon “confidential” information was no longer an obstacle to continuing eighth grade enrollment. Monroe responded by email, “Despite the decision to now allow eighth-graders to enroll, all of these concerns remain. These concerns will be at the forefront of the review committee’s agenda.” They have not been publicly disclosed.

Moving forward, Lab School parents and students were “cautiously optimistic” about the superintendent’s shift and the program’s future.

In an interview, parent Arthur Siegel said he expects the superintendent’s 20 student threshold will be met.

“During presentations to the board, it was already reported that 14-17 students said they were extremely or very interested,” he said. “We are almost all the way there.”

Parent Rob Cole said,” we are reasonably confident that we will meet the 20 student minimum.”

Siegel, Cole, and parents Katie Quinn and Jason MacLaughlin spoke during the March 20 meeting’s public meeting period. All four asked the board to engage Lab School parents and students in recruitment of next year’s class. Quinn recited several recruitment ideas that parents had already brainstormed. Parent Heather White said she encourages the superintendent to partner with parents.

“Parents are here and we want to help,” said MacLaughlin. “We want to build a Lab School that is going to last another 20 years.”