COLONIE – The story on the Garnet Raiders is not over yet. with it winning the 2024 Section Two Class AAA Girls’ Basketball Championship on Monday, March 4 featuring Colonie vs. Shaker. It was an exceptional game by both teams, but the Raiders pulled out a 66-49 win. It will be the last basketball championship title under the Raider name.

Photos by Emmali Lanfear/ @eiss.photography

This story was featured on page 7 of the March 13, 2024 edition of The Colonie Spotlight.