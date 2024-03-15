LATHAM – The National Bank of Coxsackie (“NBC”) presented Refugee & Immigrant Support Services of Emmaus (RISSE) with a donation in aid in their mission to support refugees in building sustainable lives in the United States. The funds were secured through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Small Business Recovery Grant Program. NBC is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and applied for the funds made available through this special program.

RISSE was founded in 2007 to assist refugees fleeing from the Congo. Initially, their goal was to aid refugees in finding housing, jobs, and resources to advance their education. RISSE attributes their success to the volunteers, many of them immigrants, playing a key role. Over the years, RISSE has continued to grow, evolving from a small outreach program to a community-strengthening development center.

“We are proud to be able to offer support to RISSE and their efforts” John Balli, NBC Chief Executive Officer said. “The guidance and opportunity they provide to refugees and their families is inspirational.”