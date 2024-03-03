Three warrants and arrest for theft spree in Colonie

SYRACUSE – A Syracuse man was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the Onondaga County jail on the strength of three arrest warrants for incidents that took place in Colonie.

According to reports, Sosa Stroman, 22, was charged in two separate incidents at the Holiday Inn Express on Wolf Road on January 6. He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property – over $3,000 and criminal possession of stolen property- over $5,000, both felonies, in those two warrants.

The third warrant was for an incident at Price Chopper in Latham on November 20. Stroman was charged with grand larceny, a felony, for that incident.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry and sent to the Albany County jail.

Larceny, drugs and warrant

COLONIE – A 25-year-old Albany woman was the subject of a larceny call at the Rite Aid on Central Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

After an investigation, Colonie police found that Tressa Rodriquez had an outstanding warrant. She also had a large quantity of drugs.

Rodriquez was charged with criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell and criminal possession of methamphetamine, both felonies, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

She was processed and arraigned on the charges.

2019 larceny and other warrants

GLENMONT – An Albany woman arrested in November 2019 for a theft at Lowes was back in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Feb. 20 because she did not show up for court.

Sylvia Leflore, 52, of Albany, was brought to the court by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. She was processed on the bench warrant and arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby who set bail at $2,000. She is scheduled back in court on March 19.

In June 2019, Bethlehem police identified Leflore in connection to an alleged theft where she returned merchandise to the store for cash. On November 21, 2019, Leflore was arrested and charged with falsifying business records, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. The investigation was part of an investigation where Leflore was involved in multiple thefts of this type in the Capital District.

Leflore was also arrested by Colonie police on February 5 for two warrants. One was an arrest warrant for petit larceny at Price Chopper on Central Avenue in January 2022 and also a bench warrant for not showing up for court for another larceny charge in April 2022. She was arraigned in those cases.

No license, registration but had guns

COLONIE – A 49-year-old Duanesburg man landed in jail after a traffic stop and a slew of charges on Friday, Feb. 2.

According to reports, Shawn Henning was stopped near the corner of Central Avenue and Vly Road at approximately 12:46 a.m. for traffic violations.

He did not have a valid license and the car did not have an inspection sticker, proper license plates, had at least one broken window and had a suspended registration.

Henning was also in possession of a firearm and did not have a permit for it.

He was charged with criminal possession of weapon – second and third degrees, both felonies, criminal possession of a firearm/knife, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for other vehicle and traffic violations.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was scheduled to be in court later in the morning.

Warrant

COLONIE – Geoffrey Albright, 35, of Ravena was brought to Colonie police on Saturday, Feb. 3 by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for not showing up for court in January. He was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Saturday, Feb. 3 for a larceny and found that the subject of the call was wanted for not showing up for court.

Courtney Lafayette, 30, who is homeless, was taken into custody and charged with petit larceny and for an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court on another charge in June. She was given an appearance ticket for both charges for February 21 and released.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – A Schenectady man was the subject of a larceny call at Target on Central Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 3 and found to have an outstanding warrant.

Darryl McCoy, 56, was charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing $109.96 worth of merchandise from the store. He was also found to be wanted in Niskayuna. McCoy was arraigned.

Unconscious and DWI on Albany Street

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Albany Street on Monday, Feb. 5 at 11:17 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person in a car.

The driver, a 45-year-old Duanesburg man, was slumped over behind the wheel of the vehicle. Officers observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for parking on a highway and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for February 26 for Colonie Town Court.

Warrant

COLONIE – Michael Schrom, 39, of Schenectady, was brought over from the Schenectady County jail on Monday, Feb. 5 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in August.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – A homeless woman was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, Feb. 5 for an outstanding warrant that she did not show up for court in December.

Tara Papineau, 43, was processed and arraigned.

Warrant

COLONIE – Leona McLean, 31, of Albany was brought over from the Schenectady County jail on Monday, Feb. 5 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in September. She was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – Mindy Vezeau, 36, who is homeless, was brought to Colonie police on Monday, Feb. 5 for an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in December. She was processed and arraigned.

Criminal mischief

SCHENECTADY – Colonie police arrested a 29-year old man as he was being released from the Schenectady County jail on unrelated charges on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for a domestic incident at a relative’s house.

According to reports, Adam Fazzone, of Schenectady allegedly rammed his vehicle into a victim’s vehicle and left the scene. He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and ticketed with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Fazzone was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Grand larceny at Lowes

COLONIE – A Hudson man was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7 on a warrant stemming from an incident at Lowes on Central Avenue on May 25. Ryan Merchant, 35, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Warrant and bail jumping

COLONIE – A homeless man was charged with failing to appear and bail jumping on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for an original incident that took place in July.

According to reports, Jaquan Sams, 34, failed to appear in court and also failed to turn himself in within 30 days of his failure to appear date, resulting in the bail jumping charge, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

DWI on New Karner Road

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a check-a-subject call on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5:16 p.m. at the Rosewood Plaza on New Karner Road.

According to reports, upon arrival officers found a 47-year-old Schenectady man in a running vehicle. The officers observed the man to have slurred speech and swaying while talking to officers and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that returned a .12 percent BAC. He was charged with DWI and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was given an appearance ticket for February 26.

Felony warrant

COLONIE – A Troy woman was involved in a call for service by the Colonie police on Friday, Feb. 9 and found to be wanted on felony charges.

Officers responded to the Spring Hill Suites on California Avenue and found Nancy Glass, 27, had an outstanding warrant from Troy police.

She was transported to meet officers from that department.

Two outside warrants at Aldi

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a suspicious occurrence call at Aldi on Central Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1:29 p.m.

Upon investigating, the subjects of the call, Crystal Holmes, 50, of Schenectady and Chonda Workman, 53, who is homeless, were located a short distance from the store. Both were found to be wanted by Niskayuna police.

Holmes and Workman were transported to Mohawk Commons to meet officers from that department.

DWI on Wolf Road

COLONIE – While investigating a property damage automobile accident on Wolf Road on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3:25 p.m., Colonie police found the driver to be drunk.

According to reports, upon interviewing the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Colonie woman, officers observed that she had slurred speech, poor motor coordination and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station, the woman provided a breath sample that returned a .16 percent BAC.

She was charged with DWI and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane and following too closely.

The woman was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on February 26.

DWI under Leandra’s law

COLONIE – Colonie police found a white 2016 Hyundai parked on the side of New Karner Road, partially in the travel lane on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 12:25 a.m.

According to reports, the driver, Victor Bastidashipo, 30, of Albany, showed signs of impairment. Officers observed that he had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

One of the passengers in the car was a child under 16 years old and not in a car seat. He aslo did not have a valid license.

Bastidashipo was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated DWI- with a child under 16, a felony, DWI and acting in a manner to injure a child, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without a license, stopping on a highway and having an unrestrained infant in a motor vehicle.

Bastidashipo was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on February 26.

Criminal mischief

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to the Loudon’s Mart on Loudon Road on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 11:27 a.m. for a report of someone breaking a window at the store.

According to reports, When they arrived, they found Devan Coward, 41, of Albany impaired by drugs. Coward admitted breaking the window and was charged with criminal mischief, a felony.

He was taken into custody and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant

COLONIE – An Albany man was stopped by Colonie police for vehicle and traffic violations on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 12:42 a.m. on Fox Avenue and was found to be wanted.

A license check of Alonzo Moore, 30, showed he was wanted by Schenectady police. He was transported to meet officers from that department.