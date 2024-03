COLONIE – The Colonie Senior Services Center will host The Mendelssohn Club of Albany on Wednesday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. for an early spring performance to be held inside the Lakeview Room of the Beltrone Center, located at 6 Winners Circle in Albany. Doors to the concert will open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert is free and open to the public.