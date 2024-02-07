COLONIE – Spectators were able to have some winter fun at the Spitzie’s Harley Davidson shop on Saturday, January 27. The Colonie motorcycle shop held its Annual Mid-Winter Blues Party with live music from a local cover band, Dealt The Blues. Musician friends and spectators were able to hear many covers in the classic rock and blues genre from the four-piece band.
Dealt The Blues features Joey Albertson (guitar/vocals), Randy Staats (lead vocals/guitar/harmonica), Rocky Petrocelli (drums), and new to the band for over a year, Frank Lafalce (bass). Like and follow Dealt The Blues on Facebook to keep up on their upcoming music gigs and events.