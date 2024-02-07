ALBANY — For one night only, the timeless beauty of ‘Swan Lake’ will be brought to the Capital Region by the World Ballet Company on February 9 at the Palace Theatre, with a dazzling display of gilded glamour and stunning storytelling. With their international array of dancers and crew, the World Ballet Company is changing the way that audiences think about ballet, one show at a time.

“Swan Lake is without a doubt one of the most important and famous ballets ever created,” said World Ballet Company Co-Producer, Gulya Hartwick.

“It is a very special show, because for the first time we will be performing with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra,” agreed World Ballet Company Co-Producer, Sasha Gorskaya. “There is nothing more beautiful than seeing Swan Lake live and hearing it live. It is magical.”

A prolific company that has toured from California to North Dakota, from Tennessee to Vermont, they’ve seen firsthand how audiences have embraced the ballet. “We are excited to share ballet with audiences around the country and are thrilled to be in Albany,” said Hartwick.

The World Ballet Company presents ballets in over 280 performing arts centers in the United States, ‘creating ballet audiences of tomorrow’. “We prove that ballet is not boring; it is fun and accessible. We believe that ballet is for everyone, and Swan Lake is not an exception,” said Gorskaya.

The company carries out this mission by intensively touring across the country, specifically targeting audiences that may not have the opportunity to see the balletic arts staged consistently.

“World Ballet Company was inspired by the belief that ballet is for all, and the company was created to help ensure ballet is performed across the country, in large, mid, and small cities alike. It is never too late or too early to start learning about this art form,” said Hartwick.

“The best performing arts in the US are presented in the major cities only. The other 90% of the population has to travel to larger cities for the arts,” said Gorskaya. “I think we all need more ballet in our lives, and we should not have to limit ourselves based on a place we call home.”

“We believe ballet is for everyone and have made it our mission to build a more vibrant and expansive landscape for ballet by offering audiences, many of whom have never experienced ballet, a chance to discover and enjoy the stories, music, and artistry,” she continued.

“Entertainment brings happiness into our lives. It inspires us and helps us unwind after a long day. We want to give people the possibility to enjoy high-quality shows in their cities, all across the nation,” said Hartwick.

Their dynamic production has a signature new approach to the classic ballet. “Every ballet dancer knows that they have to be flawless for their audience, especially when performing Swan Lake,” said Hartwick.

“However, we have quite a few fun mise-en-scenes, which dancers love,” she continued. “They improvise, and I know for a fact that they even play tricks with each other where the other one tries not to laugh. Our main jester is one of the favorites of the audience.”

Audiences will be treated to specific details in the World Ballet Company’s adaptations that are entirely unique to their production, such as five jesters dancing instead of one and black swans dancing in addition to the white swans. A prologue has also been added, where the sorcerer’s backstory is explained and the reason why he cast the spell on a young princess is explained.

“With every World Ballet Series production, we place a high priority on making sure that the story is easy to follow and entertaining,” said Gorskaya. “Our productions emphasize the elements that make ballet such wonderful entertainment: fantastical stories brought to life with incredible, iconic music; stunning sets and costumes; and extraordinary dancing. We make sure that it will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Their sets are hand-painted, honoring the tradition of handmade theatrical scenery-making that is becoming increasingly rare. Complementing the original sets, 150 signature costumes were designed specifically for the show.

“My personal favorite is the evil sorcerer Rothbart,” said Hartwick. “His costume is almost too stunning for the role.”

With an award-winning cast and crew that spans from Japan to Slovenia, from the United Kingdom to Armenia, the World Ballet Company brings everyone in their company together to tell a story that is entirely unique to them. “We are like a family,” said Gorskaya. “One big and beautiful family that dances every day and sometimes forgets which city, state, and time zone they wake up in!”

The challenging but highly sought-after roles of Odette and Odile will be performed by Andrea Lassakova for the Albany show. The dual role is performed by the same dancer and is “so technically and emotionally challenging,” described Gorskaya. “The more effortless ballet looks, the more difficult it is.”

The company has noticed that, from young children dressing in their own tutus and tiaras, twirling on their tiptoes to repeat soloists’ steps during intermission, to ballet goers who know the score and choreography by heart, ‘Swan Lake is a precious cultural heritage.’

“Wherever you are on your ballet journey, there is something for everyone in this production,” added Gorskaya. “No matter what your experience is with ballet, there is something for everyone in our performance. We are here to change who you are. Please join us to experience Swan Lake!”

For more information, visit palacealbany.org and worldballetseries.com.

This was featured on page 1 of the February 7, 2024 print edition of The Spot 518.