COLONIE – The National Bank of Coxsackie (“NBC”) presented the Capital District WERC (Woman’s’ Employment & Resource Center) with a donation in support of their mission to advance women’s success in the workplace by building their economic and personal independence. The funds were secured through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Small Business Recovery Grant Program. NBC is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and applied for the funds made available through this special program,

WERC has a proven track record of assisting women in the Capital Region, by improving their economic opportunities and providing excellence in workforce development. WERC Students leave WERC’s programs with enhanced qualifications, skills, self-confidence, and a deep commitment to achieving excellence in their chosen workplace.

“We are so proud to be able to offer support to WERC in their quest to support women in the workforce.” John Balli, NBC Chief Executive Officer said. “WERC’s story is inspirational and their services empower women and aid them in succeeding in our workforce.”

“NBC’s commitment to assisting nonprofit organizations in the Capital Region is truly inspiring,” shared Elizabeth Miller Guthier, Executive Director of Capital District WERC. “We are grateful for the difference you are making in our community.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the premier bank of choice for thousands of customers. With eight branch locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, including their new commercial loan production and administrative office in Latham, the bank serves the greater Capital Region. National Bank of Coxsackie is committed to supporting their communities they operate within. The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBC Bancorp, Inc.