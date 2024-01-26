ALBANY – To Life! is pleased to partner with College of Saint Rose athletics for the 2024 Hoops4Hope game day. A celebration of survivorship takes place on Saturday, January 27th, at the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium on the College of Saint Rose campus, 420 Western Avenue, Albany, NY. Presented by Graypoint, the event features a doubleheader of Women’s and Men’s basketball games. Teams will play the Pace University Blue and Gold. All survivors/thrivers are part of the College of Saint Rose community.

All are invited to this family-friendly event, and the suggested donation is $10/per person or $25 per family, payable at the door. Doors open at noon with 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm tip-off. Teams from Tay Fisher’s Youth League will play at halftime of each game. Festivities include face painting, a DJ, raffles, and great basketball!

To Life! supports breast cancer survivors and their families, offering education, support programs, and boutique fitting services to families in the Greater Capital Region. Proceeds from the games support To Life!’s outreach to survivors and thrivers, caregivers, family, and friends. All To Life! programs and services are offered free of charge.

“Breast cancer has impacted many lives within the College of Saint Rose athletic community and beyond. We look forward to recognizing the survivor/thriver community and celebrating survivorship.” ….Eileen Howe Bird, Executive Director, To Life!

Proud sponsors of this event include Graypoint (Presenting Sponsor), Herb and Annmarie Ellis, Albany Med Health Systems, NOVUS, Toyota of Clifton Park, Keith Vink and Judy Wilson, Relay Integrated Logistics & Solutions, Northwestern Mutual, Sequence Development, Recovery Sports Grill, Tay Fisher Youth Basketball and the College of Saint Rose Athletics. For more information, call 518-439-5975.

“Hoops4Hope will be a beautiful display of the love, support and admiration the Capital Region community has for our survivors/thrivers and all those on the journey alongside them. Saint Rose Athletics is honored to partner with To Life! and look forward to hosting an incredible celebration on January 27th”. Lori Anctil, Director of Athletics, The College of Saint Rose.