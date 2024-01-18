Almost 40 charges for a Latham man in string of business break ins

COLONIE – A 37-year-old Latham man is facing a slew of charges from Colonie and State Police after Colonie officers caught him hiding nearby after allegedly attempting to break into a business.

According to Colonie police Lt. Dan Belles, on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at 457 Troy Schenectady Road and when they arrived a witness said they saw a person fleeing the area. Two other businesses were also involved.

The officers set up a perimeter and launched the department’s drone to search the area. A K-9 Unit was also brought in from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

They captured Jesse Stockman, who was hiding in the grass on the side of Route 7 near Loudon Road, just after midnight.

Police charged Stockman with attempted burglary, a felony, and criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $7,500 bond or $30,000 partially secured bond.

The next morning, State Police responded to a business in Colonie for the reports of a past burglary. The investigation determined on Friday, Jan. 12, Stockman forcibly entered multiple offices inside the commercial building, causing damage to the property and stealing items from within.

On Monday, Jan. 15, Stockman made bail and was released from jail, but that did not last long.

Troopers arrested Stockman at his home the next morning and charged him with additional counts of burglary and criminal mischief, and 10 counts of grand larceny – credit card, a felony for the incidents in their investigation.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court on Monday, where the judge revoked bail and sent him back to the Albany County jail.

Colonie detectives then linked Stockman to nine more business burglaries and arrested him on those incidents on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the Albany County jail. The business locations were near New Loudon Road and on Central Avenue. He was charged with multiple counts of attempted burglary, burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief – third degree, all felonies, and petit larceny, criminal mischief- fourth degree, and possession of burglar’s tools, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned again in Colonie and sent back to the Albany County jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they are looking into if Stockman is linked to other break ins.

The story was updated at 4:24 p.m. to add the photo when police released it and correct the original time of the call.