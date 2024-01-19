HUDSON FALLS – Come to The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls this weekend for some live music. Starting Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. will be a matinee concert by Albert Lee, a renowned guitarist who has worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Capton, and The Crickets. The opening act will be The Strand House Band. Tickets are $30 general admission. Saturday evening’s event will feature Strange Magic NY-ELO Tribute, a tribute band to commemorate the music of 70s rock band, Electric Light Orchestra. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $30 general admission.

Showing up at the Strand on Sunday, Jan. 21 is Saratoga Springs resident, Matthew Boyce, who has starred in numerous touring productions as Elvis Presley across the United States and Canada. Come see Boyce pay tribute to the King of Rock and Roll at 1:00 p.m., $20 general admission. Performing in the evening at 7:30 p.m. will be TR3 featuring Tim Reynolds, the guitarist of the Dave Matthews Band. Joining Reynolds in the band will be Dan Martier and Mick Vaughn and this year, will be releasing their album, “Watch It”. Tickets are $30 general admission. Go to www.mystrandtheatre.org for ticket information for all shows.

This story was featured on page 16 of the January 17th, 2024 print edition of the Spot518.