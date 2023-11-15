COLONIE – The Town of Colonie Republicans swept town seats and the County Legislature is mixed. All of the races where there was more than one candidate were highly contested this cycle.

For town seats, Supervisor Peter Crummey and Julie Gansle each won reelection to a new four-year term. Voters approved changing both positions to four years last year. They were both unopposed.

Crummey, however, did run a campaign and included other candidates on the Republican side of the ballot.

“I ran as if I had an opponent. Five of six times I ran for Colonie office, I ran unopposed,” he said. “You need to stay viable and it is always about and for the next time you run. And there always is a next time.”

Crummey ran campaign ads in print, radio and television as well as campaign material that all of the candidates carried while visiting doors in person.

“I believe that approach encouraged people to come out and vote,” he said. “We kept at it so citizens know we care about what goes on here. It brought to light the entire ticket.”

The Town Board race was close as voters chose three people from six candidates.

Incumbent Rick Field was the only candidate to be reelected, even though Kristen Blais and Mark McCumber currently sit on the board. They were both appointed last summer when elected members Danielle Futia and Jill Penn both resigned within a month of each other after moving out of town.

Blais was the top vote getter, followed by Field and McCumber.

It was not a runaway, however, with Democrats Paul Nylin, Aseem Kimar and Zubair Ahmed all within four percentage points.

In the receiver of taxes race, Republican Kim Cuva received 54 percent of the vote while Democrat Timothy Lane got 46 percent. It was an open seat.

“The results are disappointing, considering how much our candidates worked,” Ryan Horstmyer, Colonie Democratic Chairman said. “As the chair, I accept responsibility for these results. And while we have been over the numbers and outcomes extensively, we are still processing the results.”

County Legislature

In the 11 district races in Colonie, one seat is still too close to call until after absentee ballots are counted this week.

The closest race is in District 25 where Republican Ryan Conway leads Democrat Kyle Simmons by 10 votes. Democrat Joseph O’Brien did not seek reelection this year.

Another close race was in District 26 where former Democrat Town Board Member Linda Murphy took on incumbent Republican legislator Patrice Lockart. Lockart won the contest with 51 percent to 48 percent for Murphy.

In District 22, a seat held previously by Republican Peter Tunny, was won by Democrat Susan Quine-Laurilliard over Republican Andre Claridge by 238 votes.

Democratic legislators Alison McLean Lane, David Mayo, and Ellen Rosano all won reelection along with Republicans Todd Drake and Jennifer Whalen.

Republicans Paul Burgdorf, Frank Mauriello and Mark Grimm won in uncontested races.

“The night was tough, but we’re thankful to have maintained the number of county legislative seats we had when the evening started. Remarkably, a flip of just 115 votes total over four districts would have turned our four wins into eight on Tuesday,” Horstmyer said.

Town Supervisor

Peter G. Crummey – Wins Uncontested

Town Clerk

Julie Gansle – Wins Uncontested

Town Council

Paul W. Nylin Jr.- D 9,026 16.45%

Aseem Kumar. – D 8,453 15.41%

Zubair Ahmed – D 7,791 14.20%

Frederick J. Field Sr.- R 9,831 17.92%

Kristen N. Blais – R 9,966 18.17%

Mark W. McCumber – R 9,727 17.73%

WRITE-IN 69.13%

Receiver of Taxes

Timothy A. Lane – D 8,790 45.86%

Kimberly J. Cuva – R 10,336 53.92%

WRITE-IN 42.22%

County Legislature – District 14

*Alison C. McLean Lane – D 994 57.99%

Alison G. Walden – R 709 41.37%

WRITE-IN 11.64%

District 19

Alison M. Thorne – D 823 47.24%

*Todd A. Drake – R 917 52.64%

WRITE-IN 2.11%

District 20

*David B. Mayo – D 1,071 53.68%

George A. Vogt IV – R 919 46.07%

WRITE-IN 5.25%

District 21

Ansel S. Asch – D 685 47.87%

*Jennifer A. Whalen – R 741 51.78%

WRITE-IN 5.35%

District 22

(R- Peter Tunny Seat)

Susan C. Quine-Laurilliard – D 1,104 55.98%

Andre B. Claridge – R 866 43.91%

District 23

*Paul J. Burgdorf Jr Wins – Uncontested

District 24

*Ellen C. Rosano – D 721 56.46%

David R. Yule – R 554 43.38%

WRITE-IN 2.16%

District 25

(Joseph E. O’Brien (D) seat)

Kyle M. Simmons – D 1,060 49.67%

Ryan M. Conway – R 1,070 50.14%

WRITE-IN 4.19%

District 26

Linda J. Murphy – D 928 48.64%

*Patrice S. Lockart – R 980 51.36%

District 27

*Frank A. Mauriello Wins – Uncontested

District 29

*Mark E. Grimm Wins – Uncontested