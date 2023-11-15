SELKIRK – Colin Reedy, 25, of Exton, Penn., grew up here and made an impression on his community. On Friday, Oct. 20 that life was cut short after he was killed in a traffic accident responding to a fire call on a slick road in Pennsylvania. He and his life partner Emily Gindele had joined the West Whiteland Fire Company earlier this year.

He was a plumber by trade, and always cared for and helped others.

On October 27, the local community came out to honor Colin at the Kings Chapel on Route 9W. Many local firefighters and first responders turned out for his memorial.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Tracy (Haberstroh) Reedy of Coatesville, Pa., and sisters, Jordan and Addie; grandparents, Richard Haberstroh and companion Daphne Brooks, of Lewes, Del., William and Marjorie (Jarvis) Reedy of Albany, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Described by all, as caring, respectful, generous, sacrificial, giving and hard-working. He was a beacon of positivity, strength, and kindness. He was known to be a man of integrity with a servant’s heart. The outpouring from people sharing stories of how Colin touched their lives and how he brought a level of energy and light everywhere he went, solidifies a legacy that transcends the grave.