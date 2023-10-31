COLONIE – This election cycle there are six candidates for Colonie Town Council to fill three seats on the board. The three Republican candidates are sitting members of the board, yet two are looking to be elected to the position for the first time.

Rick Field was elected in 2019, Kristen Blais was appointed to the board in July after the resignation of Danielle Futia, and Mark McCumber was appointed shortly thereafter due to the resignation of Jill Penn. Both Futia and Penn moved out of town and could no longer serve.

Three democrat challengers Zubair Ahmed, Aseem Kumar, and Paul Nylin are running this cycle.

We asked each of them to fill out a questionnaire and will post the answers below in alphabetical order. All of the candidates participated in a candidate forum on October 17 and you can watch the entire event by clicking here.

Zubair Ahmed – Lives in Latham

Occupation – Property management

Why are you running for Town Board?

About 50 years ago, my parents arrived in the United States from Pakistan. They were inspired by the pursuit of opportunity for themselves and the next generation. They carried with them the values of hard work, personal responsibility, and service to others. And they instilled each of these values in me and my sisters. My parents’ example inspired me to go into business and take risks. And they have been a constant reminder that I need to do my part to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community.

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

I have a 15-year track record of buying, selling, and renovating properties here. I also care deeply about our environment. With that experience and perspective, I understand the needs of small businesses, and the connection between economic growth and environmental preservation.

I also have years of experience in community leadership, including as a past-President and longstanding board member of the Islamic Center of the Capital District. And have volunteered many hours for the Regional Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, the Samaritan Suicide Hotline, and Colonie Youth Court. I understand our community’s needs, and have the relationships to get things done.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

1) Protecting our drinking water; 2) Redeveloping abandoned properties; 3) Keeping taxes low

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

Drinking water: We must ensure our infrastructure is of the highest quality and explore public education campaigns that will increase awareness of protecting the Mohawk River.

Redevelop abandoned properties: Colonie track vacant properties and develop a plan with the business community and neighborhood representatives to restore vacant buildings.

Keeping taxes low: For 14 years under Democratic leadership the town tightly controlled spending. And state and federal leaders have given Colonie generous support in recent years. This worked has kept our business climate attractive and tax base strong. We must continue budgeting responsibly to stay under the 2% tax cap.

Kristen Blais – Lives in Colonie

Occupation – Daycare Owner

Why are you running for Town Board?

I want to keep my seat on the Town Board so that I can continue our efforts to improve Town infrastructure, provide necessary resources for our Public Safety individuals and to maintain fiscal responsibility. Additionally, I would like to assist more small business owners looking to develop and grow in our Town.

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

As a prior Assistant Comptroller in the military and current business owner, I have the financial knowledge to assist in making fiscally appropriate and responsible decisions to continue moving our Town in a positive direction.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

I have had the fortunate opportunity to meet several of our residents over the last few months and the message is clear: Aging infrastructure, improving our parks, and balanced residential to commercial growth.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

I believe it all begins with fiscal responsibility. Appropriately allocating funding to ensure we continue the Towns most aggressive road restoration program in history, maintaining and upgrading our parks to align with the resident’s hobbies and desires, and advancing smart and balanced residential to commercial growth will assist in mitigating these concerns while also keeping our taxes low.

Frederick J. Field (Rick) – Lives in Latham

Occupation – Real Estate Broker

Why are you running for Town Board?

To keep the town running like a Swiss watch.

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

Been there done that in the last 4 years with all we had to deal with and still kept the status quo. Also work well with the present administration. Much has been done and hopefully more is to be accomplished. I’ve been in business for over 50 years and have dealt with a wide variety of people.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

Keeping taxes at a minimum and paying for the services that are provided.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

Questioning outlay of the funds as much as may be possible. It really is an eye opener as to what it cost a town of 85,000 residents.

Aseem Kumar – Lives in Latham

Occupation – Engineer

Why are you running for Town Board?

Hello, I am running for the Town of Colonie Board as an Independent “No Party” and Democratic Candidate. My wife and I immigrated to the United States from India in 1989 with just $20 in our pocket. I have been a registered independent since 1997 when I became a US citizen. Last year I lost my brother-in-law to COVID. At that time, he left $20 million to a charity that will fund needy people. As my both kids graduated from Harvard University and they are doing well. I have decided that I would volunteer in my community.

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

I am an environmental engineer who works for New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Nobody else, Republican or Democrat, has that kind of engineering experience. In addition, I am running a grassroots level campaign. I have walked and knocked on people’s door by going to more than 600 streets. I intend to answer people’s concern. I believe that a person running for a political office must walk and listen to people. Please check out my page for more information about me. I am looking forward to your support as I will not win the election without your support.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

I think the biggest challenge facing the town is the issue of Open Government and Voter apathy. When I go to the doors, the majority of people complain about the two party system. They complain that elected officials are not doing enough what voters want. Voters want more than anything to govern in the middle.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

Being a people’s person and a registered Independent is my biggest advantage as I can think and do what is right for the folks. I will make sure that I become the biggest proponent of Open government. I will push for an idea that all meetings happening in future must be put on the Town’s website so people can come and tell their concerns. In addition if people are physically handicapped they are allowed to speak digitally through Zoom or WebEx. After all, we are here to serve people. Voters want more than anything to govern in the middle. Being an independent, I will be open to reasoning and make sure we do what helps people and not the two party system.

Mark McCumber – Lives in Colonie

Occupation – Retired, Air Traffic Controller

Why are you running for Town Board?

My wife Jeanine and I grew up in Colonie. I graduated from Shaker, she graduated from Colonie High. We made career choices that allowed us to raise our family here in Colonie. We have wonderful memories of both growing up here, as well as, raising our family in such a great town. I recently retired from the Federal Aviation Administration, after a career that spanned 40 years. I have the time and it is time to give back. If I can help Colonie remain the great town that it is, then that would be time well spent.

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

My career and my training of 40 years in the field of air traffic controller prepared me for this position. I spent five years in the Navy and it taught me the importance of service. As the air traffic manager for the Albany Airport and the LaGuardia Airport in NYC, I learned the importance of collaboration, communication, and teamwork. The FAA assigned me to a special team which traveled around the country teaching air traffic managers, and controllers, the importance of these skills in building a strong, productive team. It takes a strong team to run Colonie.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

One of the biggest challenges facing Colonie is encouraging economic growth in our town, while still maintaining the quality of life that the residents of Colonie deserve. Colonie needs to continue to grow, and attract strong companies that create well-paying jobs. This will allow our families to grow and enjoy all the benefits of Colonie, without having to move away to find those well-paying jobs. While encouraging growth, Colonie must manage it in a way that we do not infringe on established neighborhoods. We have many neighborhoods with distinct characteristics. It is these distinct characteristics that gives Colonie its charm, and that charm needs to be protected.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

While encouraging growth in the town of Colonie, I would support the principles identified as smart growth. I would push for the town to consider and place emphasis on preserving open spaces and natural beauty. I would encourage the town to continue to maintain and improve our parks and recreation for our residents. I would investigate strengthening and promoting incentives so developers would explore reusing or repurposing vacant buildings and lots before building new. The town must promote opportunities that would help create a range of different housing opportunities for our residents. To encourage this growth, the town must create a process that is predictable, fair, and cost-effective. Following these ideas will help Colonie grow in a way that will improve our lives.

Paul Nylin – Lives in Latham

Occupation – Union Electrician; Assistant Business Manager IBEW Local 236; Negotiations and Grievance Committees

Why are you running for Town Board?

I am running for Town Board because I have a strong commitment to our community and a strong desire to contribute to its continued growth and well-being. I am committed to listening to the concerns of residents, addressing them in a responsible manner and being a voice for the hard-working people of our community. I believe the Town of Colonie has a bright future ahead, but it will take hard work and collaboration to get there. I’m ready to be part of the efforts that shape the future of our Town.

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

At a time when our Town’s infrastructure requires upgrades in several different areas, I have the experience and knowledge required to make informed and educated decisions. As an assistant business manager, I understand the importance of achieving a balance between maintaining fiscal responsibility while maintaining the quality of services our residents deserve.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

I think the biggest challenges currently facing the Town of Colonie are: 1) maintaining and upgrading our infrastructure; 2) worker retention and recruitment; 3) balancing development and its impact on the Town; 4) Migrant situation.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

To address our infrastructure, I plan on working closely with Town department heads in an effort to be proactive instead of reactive. In terms of worker retention and recruitment, I want to ensure our departments are adequately staffed and provided with the resources needed to carry out their services to the residents. Concerning development, I am supportive of smart growth and re-developing abandoned/vacant properties where applicable. The migrant situation in Colonie is the result of failed coordination and reckless third-party contracts that have been imposed on our Town by NYC Mayor Eric Adams and DocGo. Once elected, I will advocate diligently to help these individuals become self-sufficient and contributing members of our community.