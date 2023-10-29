Two DWIs this week

SLINGERLANDS – A Bethlehem police unit facing east on Route 85 on Saturday, Oct. 14 at approximately 2:23 a.m. observed a white 2013 Ford allegedly traveling at 67 mph and the officers performed a traffic stop.

When interviewing the driver, a 31-year-old Delmar woman, officers observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath and that she had bloodshot and glassy eyes. When asked if she consumed any alcohol that night, the woman said none. According to reports, she avoided eye contact with the officers and was continuously looking down at her purse on the front seat.

The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. She was taken into custody for DWI.

When she was retrieving a key fob to leave with her car, which was going to be towed, officers observed a partially consumed bottle of merlot wine inside.

At the police station, the woman provided a breath sample that returned a .13 percent BAC.

She was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and speeding.

The woman was given a bill of particulars, issued traffic tickets and release on an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on November 8.

DWI on Delaware Ave

DELMAR – On Tuesday, Oct. 17 at approximately 12:23 a.m., Bethlehem police observed a gray 2016 Honda Civic traveling on Delaware Avenue and a check of the registration showed the registration of the car was suspended.

The officers performed a traffic stop near the interaction of Euclid Avenue and interviewed the driver, a 33-year-old Delmar man.

According to reports, officers observed the man to have a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, bloodshot and watery eyes and had slightly slurred speech. He claimed initially that he had not consumed any alcoholic beverages, but later said he had three Voodoo beers.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station the breathalyzer machine was not working correctly so the man was transported to the Albany County Sheriff’s department in Clarksville to test for breath alcohol.

When there, he provided a breath sample that returned a .25 percent BAC. The man was charged with aggravated DWI and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, both misdemeanors.

He was given a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on November 8.