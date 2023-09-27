COLONIE – The Town of Colonie will host Harvest Fest at the Crossings of Colonie on Saturday, Sept. 30, noon to 4 p.m. and this free community event will have plenty of fun activities to do for the entire family.

Attendees can take part in wagon and pony rides, watch public service demonstrations by the Colonie Police Department and musical performances, and attend story time readings. Children’s activities will be put on by The Friends of the Pine Bush Community.

Live music will be held at the Gazebo with performances by the TS Ensemble Band (noon-1:30 p.m.) and Peak Music Vocalists (2:30-3:30 p.m.) with Andy The Music Man performing at noon as part of the children’s program. The An Clar School of Irish Dancing will give their presentation at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Master Yang’s Martial Arts demo at 2 p.m. Inside the barn, the Shaker HS Robotics team will be presenting their tech creations from noon- 4 p.m.

Other fun features for visitors include a performance by the Albany Drumming Circle, an array of food, craft, and farmer’s market vendors, a health and wellness zone, meet and greets with Officer Michael Clough and his K9 partner “Eddie”, and “CPR Anytime” sessions provided by the Colonie Emergency Medical Service Department, and much more.

Harvest Fest remains one of Colonie’s popular, well-attended events, according to Town Supervisor Peter Crummey. The supervisor thanked the sponsors for their support of the festival and would like to encourage everyone to attend this town event.

This story appeared on page 5 of the September 27, 2023 print edition of the Spot