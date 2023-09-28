Farewell to a Friend

On Sunday, Sept. 10, the library bid farewell to a longtime Friend. Mary Phillips, 77, a member of the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library board of directors, passed away at home with her husband of 54 years at her side.

Mary was dedicated to the Friends, and will be sorely missed by her colleagues. She could often be seen at library events, serving ice cream, marching in the Memorial Day parade, and helping out at the book sale. At the time of her passing, she was serving as secretary of the Friends.

In 2020, Mary threw her hat in the ring and ran for library trustee, showing her steadfast support for the library during those difficult pandemic years. At the time, she wrote, “I think it is important to keep the library current in these changing times and available to all of the public. I would like to be part of doing that.”

Mary is survived by her husband, Bruce, and sons Brian and Geoffrey. Donations may be made in her name to the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library at bethlehempubliclibrary.org/.

Help other make music

Have you been hanging on to a musical instrument from your or your child’s past that is no longer being used?

Vanguard, a group of volunteer supporters of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, is seeking donations of instruments for low-income Capital District children whose families aren’t able to cover the rental or purchase fees. They will be on the library Green Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for a special collection event.

Donated instruments should be gently used and in good condition.

Puzzle pandemonium

Are you in your puzzle era? Grab like-minded friends and family and head to the library for our all-ages Puzzle Pandemonium event Saturday, Sept. 30, from 2-4 p.m. We’ll spend a fast-paced afternoon of competitive puzzling, where you will work in a group to see who can solve their puzzle fastest to win a prize.

In the eye of the beholder

A lack of artistic talent will be an asset at our Bad Art Night for teens ages 12-18. Use markers, paint, glitter and more to compete to create the worst art you can. Participants will then vote for a winner. Join us Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. to see if you have what it takes to be the worst.

Sunday Music to celebrate history

Our annual concert series, A Little Sunday Music, kicks off this fall with a performance by the Lost Radio Rounders on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. In honor of New York State History Month, they will be sharing songs to celebrate the state’s heritage. Since 2009, the Lost Radio Rounders have been one of the regions’ premiere acoustic Americana performers. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.

This story appeared on page 14 of the September 27, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight