Strangulation and assault charges at motel

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Budget Motel on Central Avenue on Sunday, July 16 at 3:13 a.m. for a domestic incident and arrested a Colonie man.

According to reports, Jawon DiCarlo, 43, was charged with strangulation, a felony, and assault with intent to cause injury and unlawful imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee until he could be arraigned later that morning.

Felony DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE – A 29-year-old Colonie woman was pulled over for not staying in a single lane near the intersection of Central and Interstate Avenues on Saturday, July 15 at 12:05 a.m.

According to reports, officers observed that the driver, Claire Ritchie, had bloodshot and watery eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

Ritchie was taken into custody and at the police station refused to provide a breath or blood sample. She was charged with felony DWI because she had a prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years.

In addition to the felony DWI charge, she was ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and failing to stay in a single lane.

Ritchie was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 24.

Larceny call but had warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Stewart’s Shops on Fuller Road on Saturday, July 15 at 9:31 a.m for a report of a man trying to steal from the store. After identifying David Hanna, 51 of Albany, officers found that he had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany for larceny.

He was taken into custody, processed and transported to Albany police on the strength of the warrant.

Two arrested for Grand larceny and one warrant

COLONIE – On Saturday, July 15, Colonie police arrested two Schenectady women on grand larceny counts and found that one had an outstanding warrant.

Juanita Jackson, 54, and Sonia Thomas, 56, were taken into custody in a vehicle on Central Avenue after fleeing the Destination-XL store on Wolf Road with merchandise they allegedly did not pay for.

Jackson was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and two counts of petit larceny, both misdemeanors. She also had an outstanding warrant.

Sonia Thomas, 56, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, a felony.

Both Jackson and Thomas were processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 26. Grand larceny is not a bail eligible offense.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – A Colonie man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, July 17 for an incident four days earlier on Wolf Road.

According to reports, Amaziah Wright, 47, was involved in a physical domestic incident at a Wolf Road restaurant with a person who was a protected party.

Wright was charged with felony criminal contempt and harassment, a violation. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court that night.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – Christa Mitchell, 20, of Loudonville, turned herself in on an arrest warrant on Monday, July 17 and charged with grand larceny, a felony, for an incident at Kohl’s on Central Avenue on April 4.

She was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Warrant

COLONIE – A Mechanicville man was transported from the Columbia County jail on Monday, July 17 to face charges. He did not appear in court in May.

Daniel Angrisano, 48, was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Burglary at Latham Farms

COLONIE – A Troy woman was brought over from the Rensselaer County jail on Monday, July 17 to face burglary and larceny charges after she did not show up for court.

According to reports, Rose Donnelly, 30, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for an incident at Latham Farms on April 10. She did not show up for court and was processed on that warrant as well.

She was sent back to jail.

Grand larceny at Macy’s

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Tuesday, July 18 at 12:28 p.m. after security at the store detained an Albany man for shoplifting.

According to reports, Antonio Wright, 35, allegedly concealed $1,565.02 worth of merchandise in a backpack and exited the store without paying for it.

Police arrested Wright and charged him with grand larceny, a felony. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge David Green.

Petit larceny and two warrants

COLONIE – On Tuesday, July 18, Colonie police responded to Colonie Center at 4:04 p.m. for a report of a man shoplifting.

According to reports, officers arrested Jacob Wilusz, 24, of Hadley, for petit larceny, a misdemeanor. After checking his identification, police found that he had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in Colonie and also had another outstanding warrant from the Town of Guilderland.

He was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 26 and then transported to meet Guilderland police.

Grand larceny at Target

COLONIE – A Schenectady man was arrested by Colonie police on Tuesday, July 18 at the Target on Central Avenue at 4:38 p.m.

Richard Collazo, 55, of Schenectady, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 2.

Multiple felonies at Motel 6

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a 51-year-old Saratoga woman on multiple domestic and larceny charges on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:38 p.m. at the Motel 6 on Central Avenue.

According to reports, officers charged Patricia Molnar with aggravated family offense, criminal contempt-physical contact and grand larceny-credit card, all felonies, and disobeying a mandate, petit larceny and harassment-physical contact, all misdemeanors.

She was arrested, processed and arraigned and will return to Colonie Town Court on August 2.

Multiple charges and warrant

after traffic stop

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle without its headlights on near the intersection of Broderick Street and Central Avenue on Wednesday, July 19 at approximately 9:32 p.m.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle, Cory Jones, 26, of Schenectady, allegedly gave police the name of his brother. Once his real identity was determined by police, officers found he was wanted by Colonie Town Court and he had a suspended license.

Jones was charged with criminal impersonation and unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and given a ticket for failing to turn his headlights on.

He was processed on the charges and the outstanding warrant and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Grand larceny

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Latham Farms on Thursday, July 20 and arrested a Green Island woman on felony grand larceny charges.

Jessica Hillebrandt, 21, was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 9.

Burglary and grand larceny

SARATOGA COUNTY – Saratoga County Sheriff deputies arrested a homeless woman on Thursday, July 20 at approximately 10:49 p.m. on an outstanding warrant for an April 10 incident at the Cubesmart Self Storage on Central Avenue.

Kodi Goodson-Austin, 32, was brought to Colonie police and charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies.

She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

This story appeared on page 12 of the August 2nd, 2023 print edition of the Colonie Spotlight