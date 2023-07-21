COLONIE – Join Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc. for a fabulous day trip to The Great New York State Fair in Syracuse on Thursday, August 31. Now in its 175th year, The New York State Fair will showcase thousands of animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides and dozens of big-name entertainers.

Attendees will be leaving from The Beltrone Living Center at approximately 7:00 a.m. and returning that evening at approximately 7:45 p.m. The cost is $55 and it includes transportation on Yankee Trails to and from, snacks and beverages on the bus, and admission into The Fair. Anyone can attend.To make a reservation, please contact Christopher at 518-459-2857 ext. 339.

This story appeared on page 6 of the July 19, 2023 print edition of the Colonie Spotlight